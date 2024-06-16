Education roundup: Two Jackson High School seniors win Mary Regula Memorial Scholarships

CANTON – The National First Ladies Library & Museum has announced two Jackson High School seniors have won the Mary Regula Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded annually to deserving Stark County high school juniors or seniors who have written a compelling essay telling the story of significant historical events in American history through the eyes of the first ladies, according to a news release.

The first-place winner, Alexandra Sondike, received a $1,000 scholarship for her essay titled “Unfair Legacy,” about the life of first lady Pat Nixon.

The second-place winner, was Caitlyn Geisheimer, received an $800 scholarship for her essay titled “The War of 1812: Through the Eyes of Dolley Madison.”

The scholarship program was begun when the National First Ladies Library & Museum was founded in the late 1990s. It was revived in 2024 as the Mary Regula Memorial Scholarship to honor Mrs. Regula’s role as the founder of the National First Ladies Library.

The winners were announced April 27 at the National First Ladies Library & Museum’s annual VIP Champagne Reception to kick off the 2024-25 featured exhibit, “Leaders in Literacy: First Ladies as Teachers, Educators, and Librarians.” Both students attended the VIP reception to receive their awards.

Two from Stark win BBB Life Lessons Essay Contest scholarships

Two Stark County students have won scholarships in the sixth annual BBB Life Lessons Essay Contest. AnnaSophia Bates from Hoover High School won fourth place, and Lauren Durr from Jackson High School won sixth place.

This year’s essay theme was centered around the vital role that trust plays in the marketplace. There is no minimum GPA requirement to apply, and the funds can be used toward any type of post-high school education including college, universities, trade schools, career or technical schooling.

The contest is for graduating seniors in the BBB serving the Canton Region and Greater West Virginia’s service area. Six scholarships were awarded in amounts ranging from $500 to $2,500. There were 132 essays submitted by students from 63 schools.

For more information on the BBB Life Lessons Essay Contest go to https://bit.ly/CantonBBBLifeLessonsEssayContest.

Louisville, GlenOak educators win speech and debate awards

The National Speech & Debate Association has announced Katy Russell of Louisville Senior High School and Megan Rea of Glen Oak High School as winners of the Diamond Coach Award, recognizing a professional career that combines excellence and longevity in speech and debate education. This is the highest honor coaches can achieve as a part of the National Speech & Debate Association. This is Russell’s second Diamond Award and Rea’s first.

Since 1925, the National Speech & Debate Association has been recognizing student and coach achievements in speech and debate. Coaches earn points in the national honorary through team participation, student achievement, public service, and leadership work. To earn a Diamond Award, a coach must be a member of the National Speech & Debate Association for at least five years. Coaches earn additional awards with more points earned in the Honor Society. A coach who attains 15,000 points is awarded a first Diamond; they receive a second Diamond for 30,000 points, a third for 60,000 points, and so on. Five years must pass between each Diamond Award.

Walsh joins NASA Technology Transfer University program

NORTH CANTON – Walsh University has become a NASA Technology Transfer University through a new relationship with NASA’s Glenn Research Center. This relationship allows Walsh University access to NASA’s technology resources and research, which will be integrated into the university’s curriculum and entrepreneurship initiatives.

Walsh University will incorporate NASA-developed technologies into classroom settings, offering students hands-on experience with real-world, NASA-proven innovations. This opportunity aims to foster the incubation of new business ideas and concepts among students, enhancing their STEM education and entrepreneurial skills, according to a news release.

Walsh University appoints director of library services

NORTH CANTON – Walsh University has appointed Brian Richards as the director of library services. Richards will lead efforts to enhance library services and resources for the campus community while overseeing all aspects of library administration, according to a news release.

Prior to joining Walsh University, Richards was the library and resource director for Eastern Gateway Community College. He holds a master of library and information science degree from Kent State University and a bachelor of arts in history from Franciscan University of Steubenville. He also holds certifications including a library media specialist endorsement from the State of Maine Department of Education.

