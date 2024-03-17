Education roundup: Timken awards college funding; scholarship applications being accepted

JACKSON TWP. − Four area students whose parents are Timken Company employees are among 20 students worldwide recently awarded Timken Global Scholars Program college scholarships.

Austin Beck from Louisville High School received a $10,000 annual award, renewable for up to three years. He plans to study digital marketing at Baldwin Wallace University. He is the son of assistant treasurer Kevin Beck and Debra Beck.

MaryKate Strunck from Jackson High School in Jackson Township earned a one-time $10,000 scholarship. She plans to attend a university and double major in finance and accounting. She is the daughter of senior account executive Brian Strunck and Kelly Strunck.

Aidan Byers earned the Henry Timken Scholar Award, valued at $25,000 annually and renewable for up to three years. Aidan is a senior at Green High School and plans to study biomedical engineering or pre-med at Ohio State University or University of Akron. He is the son of manager of technical development John Byers and Tina Byers.

Edgar San Jose Jr. from Green High School received a $10,000 annual award, renewable for up to three years. He plans to double-major in economics and statistics or public administration. He is the son of vice president of Latin America and U.S. automotive aftermarket and rail sales Edgar San Jose Sr. and Chrissy San Jose.

SoL Harris/Day Architecture accepting scholarship applications

JACKSON TWP. – SoL Harris/Day Architecture is taking applications for the John E. Harris III Architectural Scholarship Award. The annual $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a Stark County high school senior entering an accredited school of architecture as a freshman in fall 2024.

Applications are due April 4. Pick one up at SoL Harris/Day Architecture, 6677 Frank Ave. NW, or request one by calling 330-493-3722 or emailing info@solharrisday.com.

Stark County Dairy Promoters scholarships available

CANTON − Stark County Dairy Promoters is offering scholarships to Stark County high school seniors. Stark County students already in college are eligible, and students who have won these scholarships in the past are eligible to apply again.

To be eligible to apply, students must:

Be a resident of Stark County.

Be pursuing a two- or four-year college level study, or graduate level study in the field of dairy science, large animal veterinary medicine, human nutrition or food science.

Have at least a 2.5 grade-point average in high school.

Have demonstrated financial need.

To apply for the scholarship, visit www.starkcf.org/scholarships. Applications are due April 1. For more information, call the Stark Community Foundation at 330-454-3426. Students also can contact their high school guidance counselors for help applying for the scholarship.

Stark State College enrolling Eastern Gateway students

JACKSON TWP. − Stark State College is helping currently enrolled Eastern Gateway Community College students complete their academic programs and is ready to enroll students for summer and fall semesters.

Financial aid and scholarships are available to those who qualify. For more information or to apply, contact Stark State’s admissions office at admissions@starkstate.edu; 330-494-6170, ext. 4301.

Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship available

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is offering scholarships of up to $5,000 to college-bound high school seniors affected by Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia-related illnesses as part of its annual Teen Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship Contest. Entries can be submitted at www.alzfdn.org/scholarship and must be received by 5 p.m. April 1.

Eligible teens can apply for the scholarship by submitting an essay (1,500 words maximum) or submitting a video (no more than four minutes) describing how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their family and/or their community through their experience with Alzheimer’s.

The program is open to current high school seniors living in the United States who will be attending a U.S. college or university this fall. Students already attending college are not eligible to participate.

The top prize awarded is a $5,000 scholarship. Additional prizes are awarded for runners up and honorable mentions.

Walsh Business Club Scholarship Luncheon is April 5

NORTH CANTON − Walsh University's DeVille School of Business will hold its Business Club Scholarship Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 5. Mike Wheeler, president and chief legal officer at Patriot Software, will speak on the evolving world of artificial intelligence.

Wheeler will delve into the ethical dimensions of artificial intelligence and its role in modern business. He will share industry insights and personal anecdotes, illustrating how embracing ethical principles can drive organizational success and foster sustainable growth, according to a Walsh University news release.

The Business Club Scholarship Luncheon recognizes and rewards academic excellence within the DeVille School of Business. Proceeds from the event directly contribute to student scholarships.

Tickets for the luncheon are $50, with table sponsorships available for $1,500. Make reservations at www.walsh.edu/dsob-luncheon by March 29. For information about sponsorship opportunities, contact Andrea Singarella at 330-490-7567 or via email at asingarella@walsh.edu.

