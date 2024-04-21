Education roundup: Stark State College gets $1.75 million federal grant

JACKSON TWP. – The U.S. Department of Labor awarded a $1.75 million Strengthening Community Colleges Training Grant to Stark State College. Grant funds will be used to increase enrollment, graduation and connections with health care employers in Stark State College’s nursing programs, with a focus on underserved students. Stark State was one of only 16 institutions nationwide to receive one of these highly competitive grants.

Registration open for Kids’ College at Stark State College

JACKSON TWP. – Kids’ College at Stark State College is back this summer. Kids’ College is Stark State works to develop students’ interests and creativity through fun and unique learning opportunities. Held during June, students can sign up for one, two, three or all four weeks of the sessions offered for grades kindergarten to second and three to six. Classes cover academic enrichment, fine arts, physical movement and health, STEM, hobbies and recreation.

Registration is at www.starkstate.edu/kidscollege. The site includes a registration form, the list of available classes, and information about lunch options. For registration help, call 330-494-6170, ext. 4694, or email ashriner@starkstate.edu. Kids’ College is a registered day camp through the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Lake Elementary robotics team wins trophies

LAKE TWP. – In three VEX tournaments, Lake Elementary's inaugural Rock'EM Robotics Team has brought home a total of eight trophies and secured placements in the top 10 nine times, according to a Lake Local Schools news release. The VEX Robotics Competition, presented by the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation, is the largest middle school and high school robotics program globally. Three robotics teams from Lake Elementary qualified for the state tournament.

Canton native gets graduate student scholarship

Canton native Sharon Walsh recently was awarded a $10,000 scholarship from The Sallie Mae Fund’s Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students, in partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund. She is one of 10 recipients nationwide. Walsh studies at Kent State University, where she is studying for her master's in business administration. She hopes to start her own film production company to create job opportunities for marginalized groups, according to a Sallie Mae news release.

Walsh was selected from nearly 500 applicants based on her academic performance and how she plans to leverage her degree and career to help advance social justice within her community.

Walsh University Partners Program welcomes North Canton

NORTH CANTON – Walsh University announced the City of North Canton is the inaugural member of Walsh’s Partners Program, an initiative launched this year. This collaboration underscores a mutual commitment to advancing education and fostering professional development within the local community, according to a news release.

“We perceive Walsh University as a valuable asset open to the entire community and region," said Walsh President Tim Collins. "We look forward to welcoming you, your staff, the council and all citizens. On behalf of all of us at the university, thank you.”

North Canton Mayor Stephan B. Wilder said the cooperative agreement will boost the city's staff.

“The forward-thinking Partners Program offers our dedicated employees – the very individuals who serve and advocate for our community – the chance to pursue advanced degrees or certificates at Walsh," Wilder said. "By investing in their career growth, we’re laying the groundwork for a brighter future for North Canton and its residents.”

As part of this partnership, the City of North Canton will host one city council meeting per year at Walsh University, formalize internship programs for Walsh students, and provide city staff as guest lecturers for academic programs.

The Walsh University Partners Program aims to cultivate relationships that address specific community needs. Through discounted tuition rates, companies can now ease access to affordable education to enhance the skills of their workforce. For more information, visit www.walsh.edu/partners-program.html.

