Education roundup: Hoover High School educator earns award

Missy Stertzbach of North Canton's Hoover High School recently won her fifth Diamond Coach Award from the National Speech & Debate Association. The award recognizes a professional career that combines excellence and longevity in speech and debate education.

Coaches earn points in the national honorary through team participation, student achievement, public service and leadership work. To earn a Diamond Award, a coach must be a member of the National Speech & Debate Association for at least five years. Coaches earn additional awards with more points earned in the Honor Society. A coach who attains 15,000 points is awarded a first Diamond; they receive a second Diamond for 30,000 points, a third for 60,000 points, and so on. Five years must pass between each Diamond Award. All Diamond Award winners will be recognized in June at the National Speech & Debate Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa.

Preschool owner wins school supplies

JoAnn Kuntz, owner, administrator and teacher at Creative Beginnings Christian Preschool, 1470 Smith Kramer St. NE in Lake Township, was one of this year’s 12 winners in the Teachers Rock Amazon Wish List Buyout. TCC, one of the nation’s largest Verizon authorized retailers, gifted her $1,000 worth of school supplies. Teachers nationwide enter the sweepstakes through a form submission, and the winners were chosen at random.

For more information about this year’s Teachers Rock initiative, visit https://www.tccrocks.com/teachers-rock-2024/.

Community Cybersecurity Summit set for high school students

Walsh University, in partnership with Pelican3, will present a Community Cybersecurity Summit, a free interactive workshop for high school students, on March 13. It will be held at the Barrette Business and Community Center on the campus of Walsh University, 2020 E. Maple St. in North Canton.

Registration and breakfast are from 8 to 8:30 a.m. The workshop will be 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Register at the shortened link http://tinyurl.com/ymj793wk.

According to a news release, attendees will:

Learn how “frontier technologies” will impact the future job market

Learn about the basic principles of cybersecurity and other frontier technologies such as AI and data analytics

Explore emerging technology-based career pathways

Review and discuss current trends and events in frontier technologies

Learn how to evaluate their aptitude for future careers in frontier technologies

Network with industry leaders, business professionals and future employers

Alliance hospital's auxiliary accepting scholarship applications

The Alliance Community Auxiliary at Aultman Alliance is accepting applications for the Dr. James J. Thomas Scholarship, a $1,500, nonrenewable scholarship awarded annually to four local high school seniors interested in pursuing a career in the healthcare field.

Applications are available in the hospital gift shop and from high school guidance counselors. Applications must be submitted along with a copy of an official high school transcript by March 22.

Scholarship recipients are selected by a committee representing the auxiliary, healthcare professionals and the community. The committee awards points based on interest in the healthcare field, volunteer work, school and community involvement and general academic achievement.

Kershaw Lecture set March 12 at Mount Union

Artist Amber Kempthorn will present the Kershaw Lecture at 7 p.m. March 12 in Presser Recital Hall in Cope Music Hall at the University of Mount Union in Alliance.

Kempthorn teaches at the Cleveland Institute of Art and the College of Wooster. She recently received an Ohio Arts Council Individual Excellence Award and a grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation for her animation project, "Ordinary Magic: A Sunday in the Cuyahoga Valley."

This event is free and open to the public, although tickets are required. Tickets and more information about the University of Mount Union Lecture Series can be found at www.mountunion.edu/lecture-series.

