Education leaders respond to Columbus school board controversy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 Investigates is digging deeper into dozens of newly released documents from the Columbus City School Board.

They involve a controversial memo about the task force that will determine if some schools need to be closed. There are also new details about an investigation by the district’s legal counsel into that memo.

The memo pushed for racial divisions and isolating the teachers’ union, to control the conversation about consolidating and closing some schools.

Despite multiple statements from board member Brandon Simmons, who was accused of writing this memo alone, the investigation cited Simmons as the only author.

CCS has released transcripts, texts and documents that led to this conclusion. Community leaders are also speaking out and once again, the president of the teachers’ union is calling for Simmons to resign.

The Columbus Education Association, which is the teachers’ union, called for Simmons’ resignation when this memo was leaked. Now, the investigation said Simmons made multiple comments about targeting and taking down the CEA.

“He said multiple times that, you know, he’s sorry, and that these aren’t his values,” CEA President John Coneglio said. “That’s great. Right, but, you know, what’s the apology of action? The apology of the action is to resign.”

He expressed that the CEA has important work to do, and this hasn’t distracted them from it.

“We employ democratic techniques, right, like we petition, we protest, we demonstrate, those are the things that public officials should expect from folks that don’t necessarily agree with their plans,” Coneglio said. “So if you want to take me down or take CEA down because we are using the democratic process, you know, I think it would be, really, Mr. Simmons would probably need to take a couple political science courses and maybe go back and review his government notes from high school.”

Simmons claims multiple board members were involved, but the investigation shows no other Columbus City School board member or employees knew before May 9 that Simmons was preparing the document. The investigation finds that on May 9, Simmons brought up the memo to Board President Christina Vera and Superintendent Dr. Angela Chapman.

The investigation found Simmons handed Chapman the memo, but she did not read it. Vera thanked Simmons in a text for working on an outline; the investigation claims Vera did this because she saw he had a handwritten outline in his portfolio.

The president of the Columbus Chapter of the NAACP said she wishes it didn’t take an investigation for the board to come out and say this.

“They should have said, ‘We were in the meeting. We did not agree.’” NAACP Columbus Chapter President Nana Watson said. “It did not have to go this far into the community had they been truthful from the onset.”

She said the incident shouldn’t have gone to a lawyer.

“The board continues not to be transparent,” Watson said. “They continue not to be good stewards, and we will continue to give them a vote of no confidence until they show this community that they’re transparent and they are willing to tell the truth, whether it’s good or bad.”

All seven board members were interviewed for the investigation and the documents said everyone but Simmons cooperated, refusing to answer questions and hand over all requested documents.

One of those was a Google document where the “Simmons Document” was written. If inspected, it would show if anyone else edited it, but Simmons won’t produce it.

CCS declined an interview on June 6, but Vera addressed the investigation at Tuesday’s meeting. She released a statement saying:

“…our Board is taking the unusual action of waiving the attorney-client privilege so that the legal memorandum and exhibits presented by our legal counsel about Brandon Simmons can be made public. As Board President, I directed our legal counsel to investigate the complaint made by the Columbus Education Association and the Columbus Education Justice Coalition. I also directed our legal counsel to determine whether Board Member Simmons was the sole author of the document titled “Taking Control of the Task Force Narrative.” The report concludes that Board Member Simmons on his own authored all versions of the document. At our last meeting, the Board censured Mr. Simmons. And I have taken him off all Board committees. I believe that releasing this report is another important step as the Board makes efforts to heal and rebuild trust with our labor partners, our staff, parents, students, and community. We have students who are depending on us, and we need to serve them and move forward. The Superintendent’s task force has done important work and we need to continue to get community input on that work. We owe it to our students to continue to work on their behalf.”

NBC4 reached out to board member Simmons for an interview. He has not responded.

He last released a statement Tuesday night saying:

“Today, my colleagues made the unfortunate decision to release a report based upon false information. The reality of this situation remains: my colleagues actively participated in the development and execution of the document. My colleagues refuse to acknowledge any of their involvement in this process and have now gone so far to misuse the District’s resources in an effort to skirt any accountability. I have made the important and necessary decision not to discuss this matter further until I have received guidance from my legal counsel on the best way to move forward. I remain committed to serving all 46,000 of our students. Additionally, I am greatly concerned that the decision the Board made [Tuesday] violated Ohio’s Open Meeting Law. My colleagues frequently and regularly improperly use the executive session mechanism to make decisions in private before returning to the public Board table.”

The initial memo, the results of the investigation, and the evidence released by the school board can be found below.

CCS-Strategy-DocumentDownload

CCS-Investigation-Report-06.04.24-002Download

Report-Exhibits-June-4Download

