Education is key issue in race to see who follows McBride as Moore's House representative

MOORE ― As they knock on doors in House District 53, the four Republican candidates for an open legislative seat are frequently asked about their take on state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters, who's often been at odds with the district's current representative, the term-limited Mark McBride.

McBride, a Republican who leads the state House Appropriations subcommittee on education, has been front and center for the last year and a half in criticizing how Walters, also a Republican, is running the Oklahoma State Department of Education. All four of the candidates to succeed McBride — Jason Blair, Heather Boss, Nick Pokorny and Kathren Stehno ― acknowledge the attention McBride’s efforts have brought to their district, which encompasses most of Moore and parts of southwest Oklahoma City.

The winner of the June 18 GOP primary ― or, perhaps the Aug. 27 runoff election ― will serve in the next Legislature, as no Democrats or independents filed for the seat.

Only one of the candidates ― Blair, who’s spent 15 years on the Moore City Council ― has held elective office. Stehno, a longtime educator who’s now the chair of the Department of Education at Southwestern Christian University in Bethany, ran against McBride in 2022, earning 35.8 percent of the vote.

Pokorny is a 33-year-old businessman who is vice chair of the Cleveland County Republican Party, while Boss is a pastor of a church, Firehouse Community Outreach, in Moore.

Heather Boss is a Republican candidate for the House District 53 seat.

Boss, who's a pastor, is unapologetic about her faith and wants to bring it to the state Capitol

Boss is a strong supporter of Walters, saying she appreciates the aggressive way in which he’s pushing his agenda: “I believe that being unapologetic is the way to be. If you look at the Bible and the heroes of our faith … (they) were unapologetic. If we don’t take a stand, if we waver, what does that say about who we are?

“Probably about 50 percent of the doors that I knock are asking about Walters or asking about my stance on that. I don’t know Ryan personally, but the policies that I’ve seen him try to put forth in recent days, I believe that he’s doing an excellent job in trying to protect our children. I let folks know that. Out of the 50 percent that ask, 100 percent are happy with Ryan Walters.”

Boss said her decision to run “stems from a profound belief in the importance of bringing God's word back into the House of Representatives.” She said she wants to ensure “integrity, compassion and righteousness remain at the forefront of our legislative efforts.”

Her top issues are protecting the unborn; supporting “traditional family values,” including the promotion of parental rights ― “parents being the sole advocators for their children” ― and defending Second Amendment rights when it comes to gun ownership. She also wants Oklahoma to abolish the income tax.

She opposes “state-mandated schools and forced participation in government schools” and says, “I will support the liberty (without coercion) to educate ourselves and our children when, how and where we see fit. I will oppose government mandating what is put into the minds of our children.”

Boss played a key role in the formation of Oaks Academy, which is housed in her church’s building and provides support to parents who are homeschooling their children.

An educator for more than four decades, Stehno is making her second run for a House seat

Of the four candidates, Stehno has the most experience in education, having spent 44 years in the field, working with students from elementary school through college. She holds a doctoral degree in education leadership. At the state’s Office of Educational Quality and Accountability, she managed Oklahoma’s school performance review program for six years. She’s taught in schools in three states for 19 years and spent 13 years as a school administrator.

Kathren Stehno is a Republican candidate for the House District 53 seat.

Stehno is passionate about having more accountability for state agencies, saying most of them could be decreased in size by 3-5%. By doing that, she said, “maybe we could add more (money) into education, if we need it, which I think we do, in some places.”

The issue of sovereignty and what she calls “federal government overreach” is key to her. She’s also an opponent of turnpikes, saying District 53 “has firsthand experience at the hands of a transportation system gone awry,” referencing the planned construction of a turnpike in north Norman, immediately south of the District 53 boundary line.

As for Walters, she agrees with his push for improving test scores, saying “a lot of districts could do a lot better than what they’re doing.” But she believes he’s alienated many teachers with his rhetoric, including his referring to teachers’ unions as “terrorist groups.”

“I would want to make sure that the teachers feel that I am still supporting them, that public schools would think I’m still supporting them, and I would be,” Stehno said. “My first love is to support our public schools and make sure they are getting what they need to get.”

Longtime Moore City Council member Blair says late mayor encouraged him to run for office

Blair, who works as an insurance salesman, received McBride’s endorsement. Before entering the race, Blair said he spoke with the late Glenn Lewis, who spent 30 years as Moore’s mayor and whose policies resulted in enormous growth for a city tucked in between Oklahoma City and Norman along Interstate 35. Lewis, Blair said, told him, “I think you should do it. You’ll do great.”

Creating economic opportunities for Moore would be Blair’s primary goal if elected, he said. A member of Southern Hills Baptist Church in south Oklahoma City, Blair said his decision-making is guided by his faith and that supporting “pro-life” policies would be a priority. He opposes tax increases.

On education issues, Blair says his sense in regard to Walters is that “a lot of people agree with a lot of the policies, but I think from what I gather, what’s going on now rubs them the wrong way. They feel as though there’s more attention being drawn to everything going on, instead of to the policies. I think people are ready to see some of this get resolved and focus back on policies.”

Blair said his experience as a council member gives him a particular insight into the needs of Moore.

“I love this community and I love the fact that I raised my family here,” he said. “I am so thankful for Moore and I want this to remain a place where my children can raise their children. I want to position myself in a way that I can protect the community, I can serve the community and I can continue serving at the state level in the way that I’ve done at the city level. I really want to serve. … I want to take what I’ve learned at the city level up to the Capitol and I want to assist the city where I can with a lot of these issues.”

Pokorny's candidacy driven by after-effects of COVID-19 pandemic

Pokorny said he was spurred to run for office after he said government policies implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic closed down the company for which he worked. He showed up at a local Republican Party meeting, he said, and was the youngest person in the audience “by about 20 years.” Since then, he’s recruited younger people to be a part of the party.

Nick Pokorny is a Republican candidate for the House District 53 seat.

“Mark’s seat came open, and a bunch of people asked if I’d be interested,” Pokorny said. “I said, ‘Absolutely!’ We need young leaders to start stepping up and for people to see that. … They need to see their fellow young people stand up and be able to be openly what they are.”

Pokorny said he brings a unique perspective to the race through his business experience: “We’ve got great resources in Oklahoma. We just need that hook to bring businesses here or people here, and they fall in love with Oklahoma. We’ve got it all. It’s not a flyover state.”

At least a dozen mailers touting Pokorny’s campaign have landed in the mailboxes of district residents, considerably more than his three opponents combined. At least four of those mailers were paid for by conservative lobbying group Americans For Prosperity.

McBride and House Speaker Charles McCall have issued two rare legislative subpoenas to Walters after they say the state Education Department refused to provide them requested information.

“The agencies need to be responsive to the Legislature,” Pokorny said. “I don’t think anybody starts from a ‘I’m going to go and get you’ perspective. It’s all about being good stewards of taxpayer resources, making sure we’re doing things the right way. If you’re not going to apply for a grant, tell us why. There might be a valid reason, but if you’re going to hide that information, people are going to be left to their own devices to figure out why and potentially believe it’s nefarious. So if you’ve got nothing to hide, just be open about it. I am a big proponent of open dialogue.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Race to succeed McBride as Moore representative draws four candidates