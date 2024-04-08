Education foundation in Gainesville to honor high school seniors

High school seniors will have a college send off with family and friends as they prepare to embark on the next chapter in their lives.

The Education Equalizer Foundation will host its Million Dollar Scholar Brunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 20 at Upper Room Ministries at 3575 NE 15th St.

Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3J7obZx. April 19 is the deadline to purchase tickets.

The achievements of 14 high school scholars will be celebrated during the event. The students will be Allison Austin, Amarion Cason, Antoine Clark, Caleb Little-Thomas, Che Reed Jr., DaMar Wims, Elijah Kellum, Jayden Miller, Kristen Cooper, Malakai Murphy, NyAuri Mosley, R’Nia Walker, Raenecia Bryant and Zavier Doulehi.

Carjie Scott, Ed. D, co-founder of EEF, said she launched the foundation in the fall of 2021 and has served over 500 students since.

The foundation helps students prepare for the SAT and ACT tests, host college tours and encourage students to apply early for the FAFSA, Scott said.

“To afford college, you must complete the application for financial aid,” Scott said. “We strive to be a one-stop-shop for college preparedness. We want to compliment what’s going on in schools and make sure students get the help they need to go to college.”

Students involved with the foundation are also exposed to professionals in the community who serve as role models and mentors, Scott said.

College fair: Foundation's inaugural HBCU college fair a huge success

“Sometimes it’s not about test scores, but who you know,” Scott said. “I do my best to share my network with the students.”

The foundation doubled the amount of scholars and scholarship money from last year. Last year’s brunch honored seven seniors as opposed to the 14 this year, and $600,000 in scholarships will be awarded this year as opposed to $300,00 last year, according to the foundation.

Her goal is to have a senior receive $1,000,000 worth of scholarships, Scott said.

Dr. Kerwin Scott, co-founder of the Education Equalizer Foundation, speaks during the foundation's inaugural Million Dollar Scholar Brunch last year. This year's event will be held on April 20 to celebrate 14 local high school seniors who will be attending college. (Credit: Photo provided by Voleer Thomas)

“We try to empower them to complete college applications,” Scott said. “It’s not easy and they put a lot of work in. It’s rare to get accepted to multiple colleges. It brings me to tears to see their success because it can change their life and impact future generations.”

Money is the biggest reason why people decide not to go to college, Scott said.

“I tell them to apply to colleges you can afford and apply for scholarships,” she said. “I try to embed that into their heads.”

This year’s keynote speaker will be Gainesville native Adam Maxwell, a local youth leader and executive assistant for the City of Gainesville Office of Equity and Inclusion.

In 2018, he served as the State Student Government President of the Florida College System Student Government Association, representing Florida’s 28 colleges and 850,000 students.

He graduated from Santa Fe College with a bachelor’s degree in organizational management.

“I wanted the students to see young people like them who are successful,” Scott said. “I chose him to give them words of encouragement and words of wisdom to take on their journey.”

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Million Dollar Scholar Brunch to be held April 20 in Gainesville