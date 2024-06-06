New education center in Southeast Kansas aims to transform lives

PARSONS, Kan. — A new Southeast Kansas education center is looking to provide more resources for students and young adults struggling with behavioral issues.

“I just can’t imagine the feeling of no one being there, no one supporting you, no one loving you, knowing no one believing in you. And I really felt like my heart led me to the Second Chance Education Center,” said Mandy Monroy, Second Chance Education Center owner.

The Second Chance Education Center in Parsons aims to help kids who have been suspended, who are bouncing around from district to district for behavioral reasons, or young adults who previously dropped out.

“In establishing Second Chance, we’ve realized there are a number of other ways that we can support the community. That’s adult education. We had an adult student come in that was just credits away from a high school diploma and we were able to connect him with the right people to get his high school diploma,” said Monroy.

The owners add – they’re here to support anyone who needs a second chance.

“When a kid gets suspended out of school, instead of sending him home for three days, send him here for three days so they can learn about what they did to get their how to forgive themselves, how to love themselves, and then how to move forward in the right way,” said Lee Reliford, Second Chance Education Center owner.

They have designed three components of the project based learning, built around a positive attitude and affirmations, loving yourself and manifesting your future.

“I want them to understand that they speak the words that they speak, and today is creating the person that they’re going to be in the next 2 to 3 years. Their ideas, their mindset and what they speak is creating the person that they’re going to be in the future,” said Reliford.

During that time, those students could participate in a virtual learning option through the center to keep them from falling behind both educationally and behaviorally, especially if those students have no one else to turn to.

“We can’t throw our youth away. We can’t throw them away no matter how much they seem like they’re unbearable in a state. If they can hear from someone who they can see themselves in,” said Reliford.

The owners of Second Chance Education Center will present their ideas to the Parsons School District on Monday.

