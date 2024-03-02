Education Briefs

Mar. 1—Michael Carroll receives prestigious scholarship

Michael Carroll, of Austin, is among seven Mississippi State students receiving the prestigious Alabama Feed and Grain Association Scholarship.

Carroll, a master's agriculture student, is receiving $3,500 through the AFGA award given to students majoring in agricultural-related fields who have high grades, are involved in the community and show an interest in agricultural science.

The AFGA works closely with institutions of higher learning to provide numerous scholarship opportunities for outstanding students. The non-profit trade association represents every segment of the feed and grain industries in Alabama.

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 2023 Fall Graduates

Austin

Maxwell Deyo, Bachelor of Science, Arts and Sciences

Thomas Kroymann, Bachelor of Science, Education and Human Sciences

Kali Meiergerd, Bachelor of Arts, Arts and Sciences

Western Technical College 2023 Fall Graduates

Adams

Colton Allen, Precision Machining & Programming