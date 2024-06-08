Education Briefs
Jun. 7—College of St. Scholastica 2024 Spring Dean's List
Austin
Laura Geffert
Trishanna Gordon
Lauren Schmitt
Toria Strampe
Ediget Tadesse
James Madison University 2024 Spring Graduates
Jacob Stephens of Le Roy graduated with a degree(s) in English — MA
University of Minnesota Duluth
2024 Spring Dean's List
Austin
Rachel Christenson, senior, UMD-Sci & Eng. Swenson Coll of, Biology B S
Samuel Johnson, senior, Labovitz School of Bus & Econ, Management B B A
Kaden Murley, junior, UMD-Sci & Eng. Swenson Coll of, Biochemistry B S
Jackson Steinbach, junior, UMD-Sci & Eng. Swenson Coll of, Biology B A; Biochemistry
Racine
Olivia Quam, senior, UMD-Sci & Eng. Swenson Coll of, Biology B S
Iowa State University 2024 Spring Graduates
Austin
Emily Bollum, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business, International Agriculture, Magna Cum Laude
Sophia Kvam, Bachelor of Science, Marketing, Supply Chain Management, Magna Cum Laude
Winona State University 2024 Spring Graduates
Austin
Sydnee Brandt Bachelor of Science-Teaching Summa Cum Laude Elementary Education (Teaching)
Kelsie Deters Master of Social Work Social Work
Morgan Fortney Masters of Professional Accounting Accounting
Nay Meh Bachelor of Science Magna Cum Laude Nursing
Madison Morse Bachelor of Science-Teaching Cum Laude Elementary Education/K-6 Education
Andrew Neitzell Bachelor of Science Finance
Ariat Olok Master of Social Work Social Work
Grayden Rambadt Bachelor of Arts Political Science
Melissa Retterath Bachelor of Science-Teaching Elementary Education/K-6 Education
Joseph Stiehm Bachelor of Science Computer Science
Steffanie Stundahl Bachelor of Science-Teaching Early Childhood Education (Birth-3)
Estrella Torres Bachelor of Science Magna Cum Laude Nursing
Savanna Yun Bachelor of Social Work Social Work
Daniel Zan Bachelor of Science Business Administration
Bemidji State University Spring 2024 Dean's List
Austin
Lane Meyer
Jackson Struck
Briella Wempner
Blooming Prairie
Micalyn Trihus