Education Briefs

Snowflake's security problems following a recent spate of customer data thefts are, for want of a better word, snowballing. After Ticketmaster was the first company to link its recent data breach to the cloud data company Snowflake, loan comparison site LendingTree has now confirmed its QuoteWizard subsidiary had data stolen from Snowflake. "We can confirm that we use Snowflake for our business operations, and that we were notified by them that our subsidiary, QuoteWizard, may have had data impacted by this incident," Megan Greuling, a spokesperson for LendingTree, told TechCrunch.