Education Briefs

Jun. 7—College of St. Scholastica 2024 Spring Dean's List

Austin

Laura Geffert

Trishanna Gordon

Lauren Schmitt

Toria Strampe

Ediget Tadesse

James Madison University 2024 Spring Graduates

Jacob Stephens of Le Roy graduated with a degree(s) in English — MA

University of Minnesota Duluth

2024 Spring Dean's List

Austin

Rachel Christenson, senior, UMD-Sci & Eng. Swenson Coll of, Biology B S

Samuel Johnson, senior, Labovitz School of Bus & Econ, Management B B A

Kaden Murley, junior, UMD-Sci & Eng. Swenson Coll of, Biochemistry B S

Jackson Steinbach, junior, UMD-Sci & Eng. Swenson Coll of, Biology B A; Biochemistry

Racine

Olivia Quam, senior, UMD-Sci & Eng. Swenson Coll of, Biology B S

Iowa State University 2024 Spring Graduates

Austin

Emily Bollum, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business, International Agriculture, Magna Cum Laude

Sophia Kvam, Bachelor of Science, Marketing, Supply Chain Management, Magna Cum Laude

Winona State University 2024 Spring Graduates

Austin

Sydnee Brandt Bachelor of Science-Teaching Summa Cum Laude Elementary Education (Teaching)

Kelsie Deters Master of Social Work Social Work

Morgan Fortney Masters of Professional Accounting Accounting

Nay Meh Bachelor of Science Magna Cum Laude Nursing

Madison Morse Bachelor of Science-Teaching Cum Laude Elementary Education/K-6 Education

Andrew Neitzell Bachelor of Science Finance

Ariat Olok Master of Social Work Social Work

Grayden Rambadt Bachelor of Arts Political Science

Melissa Retterath Bachelor of Science-Teaching Elementary Education/K-6 Education

Joseph Stiehm Bachelor of Science Computer Science

Steffanie Stundahl Bachelor of Science-Teaching Early Childhood Education (Birth-3)

Estrella Torres Bachelor of Science Magna Cum Laude Nursing

Savanna Yun Bachelor of Social Work Social Work

Daniel Zan Bachelor of Science Business Administration

Bemidji State University Spring 2024 Dean's List

Austin

Lane Meyer

Jackson Struck

Briella Wempner

Blooming Prairie

Micalyn Trihus