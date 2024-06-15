Education: Accolades
Jun. 14—Bemidji State University Spring 2024 Dean's List
Austin
Lane Meyer
Jackson Struck
Briella Wempner
Blooming Prairie
Micalyn Trihus
Wartburg College Winter 2024 Dean's List
Elkton
Emma Hemann
Adams
Madeline Merten
South Dakota State University Spring 2024 Dean's List
Austin
Carson Cannon, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
Cole Cannon, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
Andrew Chesak, College of Natural Sciences.
Braden Greibrok, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
Anastasia Mitchell, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
Abigail Muller, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
Madison Peters, College of Education and Human Sciences.
Rose Creek
Isaac Beck, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
Iowa State University Spring 2024 Dean's List
Austin
Devin James Amdahl, 4, Software Engineering
Emily Mary Bollum, 4, Agricultural Business
Anthony Louis Ciola, 4, Actuarial Science
Bailey Rose Dufault, 4, Management
Cameron Keith Krueger, 4, Accounting
Sophia Elizabeth Kvam, 4, Marketing
Zachary Kenneth Lightly, 3, Software Engineering
Abbie Jean Oleson, 2, Kinesiology and Health
Whitney Ann Walkup, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree
Hayfield
Jason Todd Zahnle, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Waltham
Nickolas Whalen, 4, Biology (AGLS)