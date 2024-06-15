Education: Accolades

Austin Daily Herald, Minn.
·1 min read

Jun. 14—Bemidji State University Spring 2024 Dean's List

Austin

Lane Meyer

Jackson Struck

Briella Wempner

Blooming Prairie

Micalyn Trihus

Wartburg College Winter 2024 Dean's List

Elkton

Emma Hemann

Adams

Madeline Merten

South Dakota State University Spring 2024 Dean's List

Austin

Carson Cannon, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Cole Cannon, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.

Andrew Chesak, College of Natural Sciences.

Braden Greibrok, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.

Anastasia Mitchell, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Abigail Muller, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Madison Peters, College of Education and Human Sciences.

Rose Creek

Isaac Beck, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.

Iowa State University Spring 2024 Dean's List

Austin

Devin James Amdahl, 4, Software Engineering

Emily Mary Bollum, 4, Agricultural Business

Anthony Louis Ciola, 4, Actuarial Science

Bailey Rose Dufault, 4, Management

Cameron Keith Krueger, 4, Accounting

Sophia Elizabeth Kvam, 4, Marketing

Zachary Kenneth Lightly, 3, Software Engineering

Abbie Jean Oleson, 2, Kinesiology and Health

Whitney Ann Walkup, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree

Hayfield

Jason Todd Zahnle, 4, Mechanical Engineering

Waltham

Nickolas Whalen, 4, Biology (AGLS)