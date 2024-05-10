Edrick Lamont Faust, the Athens man charged in 2001 Tara Baker killing, booked into jail

The man who has been arrested and charged in a decades-old Athens cold case is now in the Clarke County jail.

Edrick Lamont Faust, 48, of Athens, was booked into the Clarke County jail at 10:34 p.m. Thursday. He remains in jail as of Friday at 7 a.m., according to the jail's list of current inmates.

Faust was arrested and charged with murder in the 2001 slaying of Tara Louise Baker, who was a 23-year-old first-year law student at the time of her death, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Faust is charged with two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, concealing the death of another, arson, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence, and one count of aggravated sodomy in connection with Baker’s death.

“For many years, I have hoped the Baker family would find justice for the loss of Tara,” said Athens-Clarke County police chief Jerry Saulters, who was an officer at the crime scene in 2001. “This is a case that has lived with me throughout my career at ACCPD. I remember being there during that horrific time. Seeing this case now full circle, I appreciate the hard work of the detectives, from then and now."

Faust's address was listed in the jail records as an east Athens residence.

