Edmonton city manager Andre Corbould to step down next month

After a little more than three years, Edmonton city manager Andre Corbould will be stepping down from the role starting in April, according to a media statement from the City of Edmonton on Friday.

Corbould will be leaving the city on April 3, the release said. Deputy city manager Eddie Robar has been appointed as acting city manager.

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said in a statement that councillors appreciate Corbould's work and his dedication to the city.

"He has led the City of Edmonton through a very long and difficult pandemic, supported the transition of this council, helped advance council's work on anti-racism and reconciliation, helped support thousands of evacuees and provided exceptional leadership during the recent security incident at City Hall," he said in the statement.

Corbould began working with the city in January 2021 after serving in senior roles with the provincial government, such as deputy minister of education. He also had a 28-year career with the Canadian Armed Forces.

In the release, Corbould said 2024 marks his 40th year in the public service.

He took over the role from former city manager Linda Cochrane, who retired at the end of December 2019. The role was temporarily filled by longtime city employee Adam Laughlin.

Corbould said he is proud of the progress made by city staff in implementing things like the City Plan, as well as recovering from the pandemic and managing community growth.

"I have every confidence that the executive leadership team and 11,000 staff right across the organization are well positioned to carry the city forward even further," said Corbould in the release.

Robar will serve as acting city manager until an interim city manager is formally appointed at the next city council meeting on April 3, the release said.

It is not known why Corbould is leaving the role. The city said it wouldn't be making additional comment "as this deals with a staffing matter."