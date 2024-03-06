Edmond Schools vs. OSDE hearing postponed

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — A legal battle between the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) and one of the state’s largest school districts has been put on pause.

After OSDE demanded two books—”The Kite Runner” and “The Glass Castle”—be removed from Edmond Public School (EPS) libraries, Edmond officials challenged that order, saying they don’t believe the state can force them to remove books.

Edmond Public Schools challenges legality of OSDE rules overseeing library books

EPS asked the Oklahoma Supreme Court to weigh in, and today a Supreme Court referee was supposed to hear the argument, but at the last minute the hearing was postponed.

The hearing will be pushed back to March 15. In the meantime the two books will not be removed from Edmond high school.

