Edmond Fine Arts Institute is ready for space at art park after council finalizes plans

"Valley of the Horse," a bronze statue by sculptor Paul Moore, installed as part of an art park at Second Street and Coltrane Road in Edmond

EDMOND − After going "off road" at the property for so long showing people where it will be, Shannon Price said she is ready for a second home for the Edmond Fine Arts Institute, which will be part of the art park in the works at the corner of Second Street Street and Coltrane Road.

"We're busting at the seams," said Price, executive director of the institute, now at 27 E Edwards St. just off Broadway Avenue downtown. The institute plans to expand, not relocate.

The City Council OK'd the final set of agreements with the French Family Charitable Foundation for the maintenance and operation of the art park. The agreements, approved Tuesday, include funding for 70% of the maintenance and operation budget of the proposed park, up to $899,360 the first year.

The foundation will develop the 62-acre park to exhibit sculptures and other public art, as well as playgrounds, dog parks, event lawns, other amenities and restrooms and other facilities. When complete, ownership will transfer to the Park Conservancy Trust. The park is required to be completed within 24 months.

The arts institute initiated talks with the foundation last year after Hal French, who proposed the park, abandoned his initial plans after a lengthy review and approval process involving city boards and the City Council.

"It's nice that we could come and join the party," Price said. "Things just get better the more you collaborate. We could not be happier."

Edmond art park approved, but not without concerns

A view of the northwest corner of Second Street and Coltrane Road in Edmond, site of a future art park.

The plan includes an up-front cost of more than $13 million, not including annual operation costs, which concerned Mayor Darrell Davis. David abstained from voting on the council's consideration of the final agreements. He could not be reached for comment.

The city will provide pieces from its 310-piece public art collection for display in the park. It previously agreed to contribute $180,000 toward the purchase of “Valley of the Horse” – a life-sized bronze sculpture of six horses by renowned artist Paul Moore – which was installed Jan. 5 at the northwest corner of Second and Coltrane.

Todd McKinnis, an attorney with Edmond law firm Rubenstein & Pitts, who represented French and the foundation, said "all the hard work" it took so many players can be "put to bed."

"The next step, like any other project, is a permit and moving dirt, and I think that's happening today," he said Thursday.

McKinnis noted that not much has been said about the economic development potential of the park. The Edmond Economic Development Authority is funded by the city and took no position on it, said Janet Yowell, executive director.

But, speaking for herself as an Edmond resident, she said, "It's going to be a good thing. It's just hard to figure any kind of economic impact on it right now. It's just such an anomaly. I do love the idea."

Details of the final agreement between Edmond and a foundation to fund and build an art park

According to the city of Edmond:

The city is responsible for major repairs, upgrades, or overhaul to the Huntwick Detention Pond necessary or required after completion of the park.

The city will administer the payments to the designated facility manager, Sculpture Park Operations LLC, and provide oversight regarding invoices, records, and prior approval for purchases that cost more than $100,000.

The city will provide water, sanitary sewer, sanitation and electric service to the park at no cost after the facility is completed – an estimated annual utilities cost of $400,000 to $500,000.

Also, during its May 28 meeting, the City Council approved a series of agreements that will provide a forgivable loan of $10 million to help fund construction of park infrastructure improvements. The city agreed to waive plan review, permitting and inspection fees for the project.

The city also agreed to fund public infrastructure work that may include the construction of storm sewer, sanitary sewer, water distribution, street improvements, public parking, and construction of public trails to facilitate the construction of the park.

To fund the forgivable loan, the city will use funds from Edmond Electric, Solid Waste Reserves, Field Service Reserves, Capital Improvement Plan tax revenues and revenues from the interest accrued in the Hospital Sale Trust fund.

Edmond Fine Arts Institute, 27 E Edwards, will expand with a center at the art park at Second Street and Coltrane Road.

