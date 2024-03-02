Edmond City Council approves utility customer service lobby

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — The Edmond City Council unanimously approved the construction of an in-person utility customer service lobby at a city council meeting on Tuesday.

The North Timbers Customer Service Lobby will house two utility customer service representatives Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to provide services such as new account set up, cash payment acceptance and assistance with general account questions.

A kiosk will also be available in the lobby for customers who prefer to use that resource.

The lobby will become part of the North Timbers building at 2824 Progressive Drive, and is expected to open no later than July 1.

