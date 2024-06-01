Edmond advises residents of possible OKC water purchase

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — Edmond Water Resources wants to inform residents who use home kidney dialysis machines they could have to change their operation method in a potential water purchase with the City of Oklahoma City.

Edmond’s water supply has two primary sources and a secondary source. The primary sources are surface water that comes from Arcadia Lake and well water from the Garber-Wellington aquifer. The secondary source comes from Oklahoma City, which is treated water that is occasionally used during the summer months.

The City of Edmond Water Resources officials want to keep residents up to date of the possible water purchase since some home dialysis machines could require an adjustment with the different disinfection system that is used by Oklahoma City.

Fish aquariums with filters could require a different procedure of operation due to the chloramine disinfection process. Fish owners are advised to contact a local pet store for instructions.

Edmond uses chlorine or “free” chlorine for disinfection while Oklahoma City uses chloramines. Both disinfecting processes meet all state standards are accepted industry-wide.

Water Resources Department personnel are contacting hospitals and other medical facilities in order to advise them of the possible Oklahoma City water purchase. They are also contacting residents who are known to use home kidney dialysis.

Any Edmond residents who have a medical condition that could warrant a notification in advance of a change are encouraged to contact the Water Resources Department.

To report a medical condition, call 405-216-7811 from Monday through Thursday between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

