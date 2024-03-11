Editorial: The wait — and the weight — of Drewrys eyesore

An aerial view facing southwest of the old Drewrys Brewery site, at 1408 Elwood Ave., captured by the South Bend Fire Department in December 2023. Six buildings remain at the site after crews removed more than 13,000 tons of demolition debris.

For years, neighbors of the former Drewrys Brewery site on South Bend's northwest side have borne the weight of the festering eyesore.

That includes the threat posed by asbestos and the dangers of a neglected, sprawling debris-filled area that never seemed to be a priority for prior city administrations.

But some of that weight — more than 700 truckloads worth — has been lifted: According to a report to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last month, the three-month emergency cleanup of Drewrys removed more than 13,000 tons of demolition debris and loads of asbestos-containing material. It's worth noting that site-testing revealed asbestos and other toxic chemicals in debris piles following the haphazard demolition of multiple buildings by the former property owner. Crews also sent more than 60 containers of potentially hazardous chemicals to a chemical company in Ohio for further testing.

The report concludes that "overall, the imminent and substantial threat to public health, welfare, and the environment — including wildlife — posed by the presence of asbestos and uncontrolled hazardous substances has been successfully mitigated at the site."

It's about time.

A heap of twisted metal sits among overgrown vegetation at the former Drewrys Brewery site at 1408 Elwood Ave. on Aug. 18, 2023. A concrete smokestack that rises more than 150 feet on the site's north side is likely to be all that's left standing.

Of course, this is the latest development in — not the end of — a problem that was allowed to deteriorate over several decades, with most of the buildings in the Drewrys complex unused since 1972. With the EPA's work concluded, responsibility for demolishing the six remaining buildings on site falls to the city of South Bend, which took ownership of the property through a St. Joseph County tax sale in 2022.

More: EPA begins asbestos removal at South Bend's blighted Drewrys Brewery site

It's only fair to acknowledge Mayor James Mueller's administration's actions on Drewrys, a property that has been on Code Enforcement lists for years under various owners, officials and administrations. In addition to taking control of the property, the city collaborated with the EPA on the cleanup and named the site one of three commercial structures among the city's worst eyesores, allotting money to tear down these structures.

In announcing the EPA collaboration in late 2022, Mueller called the plan the "first step" toward the goal of future redevelopment of the site — a step the mayor acknowledged was a "long time coming."

A very long time coming. And, as we noted earlier, it's not over yet. There's still a lot of work to do to turn a site that oozes hopelessness and neglect into a place ripe for investment. As we said in an earlier comment, once the cleanup is complete, the city should make working with the neighborhood to create a vision for the site — and following through to make it a reality — a priority.

The residents deserve nothing less. They've sat through community meetings and heard empty promises, so nothing less than concrete action will do. And who could blame them? The wait — and the weight — has been excruciating.

Editorials represent the opinion of the Tribune Editorial Board. Its members are Audience Engagement Editor Alesia I. Redding, Enterprise Editor Cory Havens and Executive Editor Ismail Turay Jr.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: EPA cleanup of South Bend Drewrys site just the start of work