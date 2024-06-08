Editorial: Review Trump’s right to vote, just like any other felon

Donald Trump is a registered voter in in Florida. He’s now also a convicted felon.

Together, those two facts trigger a mandatory review under Florida law to determine his eligibility to keep voting. The law must be applied in this case, fully and transparently, to reassure the people of Florida that Trump is treated no differently than any other voter with a felony conviction.

But troubling signs of favoritism toward Trump have already emerged.

Soon after Trump’s conviction on 34 counts, Gov. Ron DeSantis went on social media and prematurely claimed that Trump’s status as a voter was not in question.

DeSantis, a supporter of Trump and his former rival for the GOP presidential nomination, claimed that Trump “would be an easy case to qualify for restoration of rights per the Florida Clemency Board, which I chair.”

It was outrageous for DeSantis to claim that he alone would safeguard Trump’s right to vote when tens of thousands of men and women wait, some for decades, to have their clemency petitions heard.

Only Trump matters

The board is scheduled to meet only three times this year. At the last hearing in March, 43 cases were on the agenda. DeSantis cancelled a meeting that is usually held in June. He’s clearly in no hurry to restore the voting rights of other convicted felons in Florida.

Another troubling sign: Within hours of news bulletins confirming Trump’s 34-count guilty verdict for falsifying business records, Florida’s chief elections official, Secretary of State Cord Byrd, phoned Wendy Link, the supervisor of elections in Palm Beach County, where Trump is registered to vote.

Two sources with knowledge of the content of the telephone call told the Sun Sentinel Editorial Board that after Link explained her duty to fully research Trump’s voting eligibility, Byrd asked her why she can’t get on board.

Byrd did not respond to an interview request.

Link confirmed that Byrd phoned her, and neither confirmed nor denied that Byrd made the remark, saying she would not discuss details of the call.

“We’re doing our research, they’re doing their research,” Link said Wednesday.

Byrd must not exert any influence, however subtle, over how a supervisor of elections handles the voting eligibility of any felon — especially Trump. In fact, the state should have already provided Palm Beach County with plenty of information about Trump’s guilt.

State review is required

He’s a voter. He’s a felon. His case must be reviewed.

State law on the rights of felons, revised repeatedly by DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Legislature, requires the state to closely review every case in which a registered voter is guilty of a felony. That includes Trump.

In the section of law on “ineligibility determinations” (chapter 98.075), it’s the job of Byrd’s Department of State to identify felons through “credible and reliable” information.

The state then must notify the county election supervisor, who must take a series of specific steps, starting no later than seven days after notification.

That review, required by the Florida Legislature, includes sending a certified letter warning the voter that he could be removed from the rolls if he doesn’t respond within 30 days.

A close reading of the law shows that Palm Beach County does not have to wait for the state to provide confirmation of Trump’s guilt.

The law allows a supervisor “in his or her duty to act upon direct receipt of, access to, or knowledge of information from any governmental entity.” The official press release from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, dated May 30, would be sufficient.

Convicted felons in Florida lose the right to vote. Voters in 2018 approved Amendment 4, which restores voting rights to felons, but only after they fulfill all terms of a sentence.

Wendy Link could also ask the state Division of Elections for an advisory opinion on how to handle Trump’s case. That is the equivalent of dumping this highly controversial issue in the lap of DeSantis — which is what Trump himself might want.

Selective enforcement

Two years ago, in a heated re-election campaign, DeSantis and his Office of Election Crimes and Security made a sensation out of arresting 20 people, all of them accused of voting illegally after felony convictions.

Police body cam video showed officers arresting a Miami man who was ordered out of his house at gunpoint, clad only in his underwear. Several cases were later dismissed by judges on procedural grounds; others are on appeal.

News outlets have cited a long-standing statement on the state Division of Elections website that may apply to Trump’s case. The statement says “a felony conviction in another state makes a person ineligible to vote in Florida only if the conviction would make the person ineligible to vote in the state where the person was convicted.”

But that’s not a law. It’s in the rules of executive clemency, which also say that “in cases of exceptional merit, any member of the Clemency Board may place a case on an upcoming agenda for consideration.”

No Florida voting rights case is as exceptional as this one. But DeSantis, his Secretary of State and the Palm Beach County supervisor of elections owe it to the people of Florida to treat Trump’s eligibility to vote the same as they would for any other felon. Because no one is above the law.

____

The Orlando Sentinel Editorial Board includes Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson, Opinion Editor Krys Fluker and Viewpoints Editor Jay Reddick. The Sun Sentinel Editorial Board consists of Editorial Page Editor Steve Bousquet, Deputy Editorial Page Editor Dan Sweeney, editorial writer Martin Dyckman and Anderson. Send letters to insight@orlandosentinel.com.