Editorial: Do red-light cameras save lives? Florida wants to find out

Traffic cameras — those silent but implacable witnesses to driving infractions that can result in hefty fines for red-light running or speeding in a school zone — have never been all that popular with Florida residents. To many, they seem unfair: Because law enforcement is rarely present when the camera records a violation, there’s no human interaction. By the time the ticket arrives in the mail, the memory of having broken the law has faded, even though motorists usually have the ability to go online and see video of their misdeeds. And particularly in the early days of camera-monitored tickets, there were questions about tricks employed by the private vendors with contracts to run the cameras on behalf of local governments.

A bill recently signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (HB 1363) could help give peace of mind to local residents with doubts over the cameras’ effectiveness and fairness. It establishes new rules for cities and counties that operate cameras — including an open, public discussion under the state’s Sunshine laws any time new cameras are added. It obligates local officials to report annually to the state with detailed data on how many motorists are ticketed and how effective cameras are in reducing traffic crashes. It also requires details on the number of drivers who fight red-light tickets and win. That could provide critical insight on whether the cameras are unfairly targeting drivers who aren’t behind the wheel when a vehicle they own is seen pushing through a red light.

The new data probably won’t shake the hardcore opponents of the cameras. Some state leaders have tried multiple times to abolish the authority of cities and counties to use red-light cameras. This year, that included a proposed constitutional amendment that failed to pass in this year’s session.

Killing that proposal was the right decision. Banning the cameras could strip local governments of tools that could save lives. Red-light violations are among the most common — and most hazardous — of driving errors, and cause thousands of traffic deaths each year. Putting a camera at an intersection tends to remind drivers that there’s a price to be paid for ignoring traffic signals, and if they violate the law at a camera-monitored intersection, they will get a ticket. The same goes for drivers when cameras catch them speeding in a school zone or ignoring safety signals mounted on school buses.

But Floridians also deserve to know that the cameras — which can produce millions of dollars in revenue after vendors take their cut — are being operated with an eye toward accuracy and accountability. For its part, the state needs better data on whether the cameras do enough to improve public safety. Thus far, that data is mixed, though cameras have been in use for more than a quarter-century in some U.S. municipalities. But one landmark study released by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in 2015 found that installing traffic cameras at busy intersections in big cities correlated to a 25% reduction in traffic fatalities.

Use of cameras should still be a local decision — one an increasing number of cities and counties are turning away from, though they remain popular locally. According to WESH News 2, Orange County and six of its cities — Orlando, Belle Isle, Maitland, Winter Park, Ocoee and Edgewood — have 25% of the 476 cameras across the state.

HB 1363 does include some silly distractions — including a ban on vendors based in China or other “foreign countr(ies) of concern.” But the bigger impact of the legislation is this: Floridians deserve to know how red-light cameras impact public safety, and this would give them the data they need.

The Orlando Sentinel Editorial Board consists of Opinion Editor Krys Fluker, Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson and Viewpoints Editor Jay Reddick. Contact us at insight@orlandosentinel.com

