EDITORIAL: We now know the size of the bite

Mar. 5—Now we know the size of the bite.

It's gonna hurt. Think $350 million, in that ballpark — if you'll pardon the expression.

That's what Missouri taxpayers could be asked to ante up for stadiums in Kansas City.

The answer should be a booming Hall of Fame "Hell no!"

As a recent report by The Beacon/Missouri Independent makes clear, an extension of the Jackson County 3/8 cent sales tax — if approved on April 2 by voters there — won't cover the cost of a new Royals stadium proposed for downtown Kansas City.

"So the team is in conversation with city officials and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to fill a $700 million funding gap with taxpayer dollars from Kansas City and the state," The Beacon reported.

The sales tax, if approved, would raise more than $2 billion over 40 years. The Chiefs get half for their stadium, the Royals get the other half — $27 million a year per team, according to the Beacon.

Yet that's not enough money.

Some of the details on a new downtown stadium are sketchy, but according to The Beacon, "When the Royals were considering a stadium north of the Missouri River, their sources and uses statement listed an expected $350 million contribution from North Kansas City, $580 million from Clay County and $350 million from Missouri."

So, that's the bite ... several hundred million dollars. And for that, neither the Royals nor the Chiefs would be locked into staying in Missouri. According to reporting by The Beacon, the teams have signed a letter of intent to stay, but it is not legally binding.

We've argued for a long time on these pages that funding for professional sports stadiums is simply not state responsibility.

When Missouri Gov. Mike Parson did not include any state money in the upcoming state budget for these projects, we were relieved, but not fooled. According to reports, Parson is waiting to see how things play out in April but he supports state funding once details are ironed out.

Do Parson and lawmakers have enough steel in their spine to say no?

We're not optimistic.