Editorial: Congestion pricing countdown: Hochul’s terrible mistake harms the MTA, traffic safety and the environment

Gov. Kathy Hochul used the word “courage” four times to laud New York for adopting congestion pricing at a rally in Union Square on Dec. 5, as the MTA was voting in the program to charge vehicles a fee to drive south of 60th St. We know, as we were there in Union Square.

At a rally on June 27 last year at NYU, Hochul cited “the urgency behind this” to achieve “cleaner air, safer streets and better transit.” We know, as we were there at NYU and that rally, on the occasion of the final federal approval, was held inside due the city’s poor air quality.

This week, Hochul didn’t have the courage to even appear in person to reverse herself and violate state law in calling on the MTA to “indefinitely pause” congestion pricing, due to start in just 24 days, on June 30. So much for the “urgency” for “cleaner air, safer streets and better transit.”

Hochul said in her video that she has “directed” the MTA to postpone. But the governor has no such power to direct the statutorily independent agency to do anything. Congestion pricing is the law of the state as enacted in 2019 and the MTA was required to adopt the tolling system. That law remains in place.

At the next scheduled MTA board meeting, on June 26, Hochul may ask for a delay, but the voting members of the board all took an oath of fiduciary responsibility to the authority. That obligation is not discharged by a video. Unless Hochul has $15 billion in her pocket for the MTA’s capital plan, they must refuse her request and vote no. Or resign.

Should the MTA Board vote to scrap the tolls, the agency would be in violation of state law and be exposed to being sued. Again, a video is not legislation and is no defense.

The governor’s aides claim that politics was not at play, but that’s hooey, as she thinks congestion pricing will weigh down Democrats in the suburbs in the coming elections for Congress.

That was the same thinking of Albany Democrats 25 years ago when they killed the city’s small commuter tax. It didn’t help their election prospects, but it has cost the city $19 billion. In 1911, Mayor William Gaynor removed the tolls on four East River bridges to please a populist urge, a huge mistake that congestion pricing was finally going to rectify. Government need revenues.

In the video, Hochul mentioned inflation as a reason for her recklessness, but most recent figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show over the last 12 months, inflation is running at 3.4% before seasonal adjustment. It must be something else.

She said that, “This decision is about doing what’s right for the people who make our city thrive.” About 90% of those people who make the city thrive use transit to get to Midtown and Downtown, and transit will be starved in order to cater to the tiny minority who choose to drive.

The governor added, “And to those cynics who question my motivation, I approach every decision through one lens. What is best for New Yorkers?” A year ago, when she had courage, she knew the right answer: “cleaner air, safer streets and better transit.”

The MTA should ignore her request and Hochul should do another 180 to get back to the correct position.

