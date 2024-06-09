To the editor: Vote for problem solvers willing to collaborate to solve hunger and poverty

We don’t have a supply problem; we have a distribution problem that causes hunger in the U.S. There is enough food and places to live. But our economy rewards the uber rich because of our tax policies. We are breaking all the commandments by hateful words, actions and inactions that are sin.

The false narratives continue unchallenged that demonize people living in poverty. Instead, we need to look at our complacency. We need to use our voices and votes to get root-cause changes much more than they need our canned goods.

This acceleration of hunger and homelessness started in the 1970s as taxes were reduced for the wealthiest citizens. This has continued with the last huge tax cut for the rich in January 2017.

Charity and handouts cannot solve hunger. We need to address the root causes of hunger. Wisconsin, the minimum wage remains at $7.25 per hour while studies show a livable wage of $25 per hour is needed. Food costs are up, and CEOs’ pay rises astronomically.

Root causes of hunger and poverty include low wages, lack of transportation options, no medical insurance and high medical debt. These are all solvable, if we just have the will. The rich have plenty already.

We don’t need more prisons, we need simple housing, livable wages and affordable health care for all who need it. Government needs to solve this. Vote for people willing to work together on real solutions. Ask them what they plan to do.

Deb Martin

Oshkosh

