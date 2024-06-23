To the editor: Trump a threat to democracy, intent of First Amendment being misinterpreted

Here are this week's letters to the editor of the Sheboygan Press. See our letters policy below for details about how to share your views.

Donald Trump was found guilty by a jury of everyday Americans on 34 felony counts. He is finally being held accountable for one of his many illegal schemes to gain and hold onto power. His conviction is a reminder that no one — including a former president or the current president’s son — is above the law. And it’s another reminder that Trump still poses a major threat to our democracy.

When he was president, Trump attacked our fundamental freedoms, from our freedom to vote in 2020 when he attempted to overturn the will of the people, to appointing three extreme Supreme Court justices that overturned Roe v. Wade and abortion rights for millions of Americans. And he’s promising to take away more freedoms as per Project 2025. This cannot stand.

The New York trial may be over, but Donald Trump still faces three additional indictments and 54 criminal charges for a litany of suspected crimes, including federal charges for his efforts to incite violence and overturn the will of voters after he knew he’d lost the 2020 election. And on top of all that, he’s STILL running for president.

Our fundamental freedoms are on the line. Don’t let a convicted fraudster hold the highest office in our land. It’s up to us to stand up and defeat Trump at the ballot box this November.

Annette Chiddister-Woods

Sheboygan

Misinterpreting intent of First Amendment is having a detrimental effect

Misinterpreting the intent of the First Amendment has had a detrimental effect on our society. We have become a country where traditional values, mores and principles are being undermined and replaced with criminality, race baiting, sexual confusion and perversion of our country’s history; all in the name of the First Amendment. Our acceptance of any kind of speech as protected by the First Amendment is sapping the moral character of America.

The First Amendment was never intended to protect pornography and crime. Nor was it meant as cover for the lies and distortions of our history and the character assassination of American citizens that is being perpetrated by the “woke” culture, progressive courts and corrupted media.

People, including President Donald Trump and family, are being censored, canceled, vilified, harassed and assaulted in violation of their constitutional rights.

Further, corrupt prosecutors and judges are using the legal apparatus to arrest, convict and imprison citizens for defending President Trump and for daring to oppose the progressive juggernaut. It is no secret that President Trump personally has been targeted. These are the tactics of communist/fascist dictatorships.

Dennis Gasper

Plymouth

Our letters policy

Letters to the editor are published in the order in which they are received and letter-writers are limited to having one letter published per month. Letters can be emailed to news@sheboyganpress.com and Editor Brandon Reid at breid@gannett.com. Letters must meet specific guidelines, including being no more than 250 words and be from local authors or on topics of local interest. All submissions must include the name of the person who wrote the letter, their city of residence and a contact phone number. Letters are edited as needed for style, grammar, length, fairness, accuracy and libel.

