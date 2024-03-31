From the editor: Awards and recognition shine spotlight on Wilmington's quality of life

Today’s cover story features a well-known Wilmington chef who’s received numerous accolades, including a recent James Beard Award nod.

Dean Neff has been a popular chef for years now, and his Seabird restaurant is often recognized locally and nationally as a must-try.

I enjoyed learning more about how he got started, his commitment to sustainable seafood and how he works with local vendors.

It’s great to see someone who’s clearly invested in our local community gain recognition for their accomplishments.

In the spotlight: With another James Beard nod, this Wilmington chef champions local seafood

One of the points in the story from reporter Allison Ballard is about how this recognition can bring positive attention to the Wilmington area.

We’ve seen that time and again when we make a “best of” list.

For instance, Catch restaurant, helmed by chef and owner Keith Rhodes, was recently named one of USA TODAY’s best restaurants for 2024. Catch was chosen because of its focus on fresh local seafood and because of the talents and outreach of Rhodes, his wife Angela and the family and team behind their restaurant.

Southern heritage, global flavors: This Wilmington restaurant made USA TODAY's best list

Wilmington was also recently rated as the top southern city on the rise by Southern Living magazine. "The beauty and charm of this historic port on the Atlantic Ocean and Cape Fear River has made it a longtime favorite filming location for movies and TV shows," wrote the Southern Living editors.

Southern Living: Wilmington tops list of 'South’s Best Cities on the Rise'

In addition, Wilmington scored a spot on Fishing Booker's list of The 12 Best Fishing Cities for 2024. The list labels the North Carolina Cape Fear region as one of the "best fishing grounds in the state." Fishers can expect to catch a diversity of fish, including redfish, speckled trout, sheepshead, Spanish mackerel, and flounder while inshore fishing, according to Fishing Booker.

We're hooked on Wilmington: City makes list of top 12 best fishing cities in the country

Wilmington and other parts of the Cape Fear region have made many of these lists over the years. And that’s just a sign of the wonderful quality of life this area has to offer.

Sherry Jones is the StarNews executive editor. You can reach her at sjones1@gannett.com.

