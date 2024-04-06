Edison man, 64, attacked with a sledgehammer in Port Monmouth section of Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — A 64-year-old man from Edison has been hospitalized after he was struck with a hammer during an attack at Crown Tire on Route 36 in the Port Monmouth section on Friday, according to police.

Michael Gonzales, 36, of Philadelphia, was charged with attempted murder. He was detained by witnesses at the scene and taken into police custody upon their arrival, said Middletown Deputy Police Chief Paul J. Bailey.

The victim suffered “significant injuries to his head” and was taken by helicopter to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, Bailey said.

Did you feel that?: New Jersey had an earthquake and the aftershocks continue

An investigation has determined that Gonzales struck the victim in the head multiple times with a hand-held sledgehammer, Bailey said.

Gonzales also pushed a female, causing her to fall and sustain injuries as well, Bailey said.

How bad have been the aftershocks? More than a dozen reported

She was transported by ambulance to Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, he said.

The attack was not random as Gonzales is acquainted with both victims, whose identities are not being released by police, said the deputy police chief.

Gonzalez was also charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes. He was held at the Monmouth County Jail in Freehold Township pending a detention hearing, Bailey said.

Contact Asbury Park Press reporter Erik Larsen at elarsen@gannettnj.com.

Police news

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Edison man, 64, attacked with a sledgehammer at Middletown NJ business