Edgewood moves to condemn, reuse defunct elementary school

May 28—Though the school year may be winding down for students in the Moriarty-Edgewood School District, an ongoing dispute over the defunct Edgewood Elementary is heating up.

Earlier this month, the town of Edgewood filed a complaint in the First Judicial District Court asking the court to rule by declaratory judgment that the town has the authority to condemn two buildings on the old school's campus and repurpose them as public space — without compensating the school district.

"We're still firm in our position about transferring government property from one entity to another," Edgewood Mayor Ken Brennan said in an interview Tuesday.

It's the latest move in a yearslong disagreement between the school district and the town over the property. To get a full picture of the dispute over Edgewood Elementary, you'd have to go back to 2022.

The former elementary school campus has two buildings, the North and the South. The town of Edgewood has been using the North Building as its Town Hall and library, while the South Building has remained largely empty for several years.

Classes have not been held in either building since 2013. The structures, more than 40 years old, no longer meet the state's requirements for elementary school facilities and, the district contends, would require millions of dollars in upgrades for continued use.

Plans to demolish the South Building — in the works since 2017 — moved forward in 2022, with the district requesting state money to accomplish the task.

Amid public outcry, the town sued, seeking to bar the district from demolishing the former school. The district agreed to halt its plans until a resolution was reached, although attempts at mediation failed in March.

Moriarty-Edgewood Superintendent Todd Bibiano declined to comment on the specifics of the town's recent complaint.

"We have our legal counsel reviewing it," Bibiano wrote in an email.

Edgewood Elementary's South Building is in no immediate danger of destruction, the superintendent added. Though demolishing much of the building was on a previous version of the district's to-do list, Bibiano noted the school district's 2024-25 facilities master plan — a document outlining construction and maintenance priorities — does not include plans to knock down the building in accordance with an agreement the district struck with the town.

One of the town's primary arguments against destruction of the school building is its historical value. The buildings may no longer be suitable for their original purpose but remain important landmarks in the town's past, Brennan has said.

That argument also forms the basis of the complaint for declaratory judgment, filed May 17. The town asserts in the document it has a right to condemn Edgewood Elementary for historical preservation and to eventually redevelop the space for community purposes.

The town invokes the legal doctrine of eminent domain, through which governments may take private property for public use.

Under New Mexico's Historic District and Landmark Act, counties and municipalities are "empowered to expend public funds for any purposes connected with the preservation, protection or enhancement of historical areas and landmarks," including through eminent domain.

In its complaint for declaratory judgement, the town argues the condemnation and reuse of Edgewood Elementary would be appropriate because the district is no longer using the aging buildings.

"It has become increasingly clear that the only way to protect these buildings against the assaults of the District is for the Town to exercise its condemnation powers and condemn the North and South Building for the protection and preservation of these historic landmark buildings," the complaint states.

When one government entity stops using a piece of property, it should go to another entity that will, Brennan argued, because "it's still owned by basically the taxpayers."

"I really don't understand their opposition," the mayor said of the school district. "I really don't."