Edgewood man sentenced to 70 years for shooting at juveniles outside movie theater and violating parole

An Edgewood man was sentenced to 70 years in prison on March 7 for shooting at juveniles outside an Aberdeen movie theater and violating parole, the Harford County’s State Attorney Office said in a news release

Gary Dashon Davenport, 44, of Edgewood, was found guilty of first- and second-degree assault, illegal possession of a firearm by a person with a felony conviction, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and transporting a handgun in a vehicle, the release said.

At the time of the incident, Davenport was on parole for a conviction relating to a 2008 fatal shooting.

On Aug. 11, Aberdeen Police officers went to Horizon Cinemas for reports of an assault with a weapon, according to the release.

Officers said Davenport and Desiree Robertson, 43, of Edgewood, went to the movie theater to pick up Robertson’s child, who was involved in a fight at a business on the property, according to a release in October.

Robertson arrived at the parking lot and picked up her child and two other juveniles, according to the October release. Other juveniles who were involved in the fight remained in the parking lot, according to the release.

Surveillance footage showed Davenport and Robertson getting out of a red Kia, running into the theater and chasing after the juveniles, the release said. Officers saw Davenport taking out a gun in the footage while going after the juveniles when leaving the theater.

Then, he went into the car and chased the juveniles to the back of Aberdeen Marketplace and into the parking lot of Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union, where witnesses heard a gunshot, according to the release.

Officers said Davenport fired a single round at one fleeing juvenile, according to the October 2023 release. The state’s attorney’s office said the footage shows the juveniles hiding behind an electrical box to get away from the gunshot.

Officers would later find a one .40 caliber shell casing at the entrance to the APGFCU parking lot where the Kia was.

After searching Davenport, officers found clothing matching the outfit from the night, and they learned Davenport wasn’t allowed to have a gun because of a previous conviction of second-degree murder in 2008.

In 2008, Davenport was convicted for the shooting death of an 18-year-old but was on parole Aug. 11 after being released in 2022.

On March 7, Davenport was sentenced by Harford County Circuit Judge Yolanda Curtin to the maximum penalty of 60 years for the 2023 encounter, with the first 20 years being mandatory and without the possibility of parole. Additionally, he was given the remaining 10 years of his previous sentence because of his parole violation.

“From an evidentiary standpoint, this case was challenging, but as our office has proven repeatedly, we will not shy away from bringing tough cases to trial, and we will do so successfully,” State’s Attorney Alison Healey said in a news release.

Davenport is appealing this case, and he is being represented by Brian Zavin, chief attorney of Maryland’s Chief Attorney Office of the Public Defender’s Appellate Division.

“At this time, it is too early to comment on the case other than to say that I’m confident our attorneys will be examining the record for any errors that call into question the fairness of the proceedings in the circuit court and that the Appellate Court will give this case the serious consideration it deserves,” Zavin said in an emailed statement to The Baltimore Sun.

Also, Robertson is being charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder, first-degree conspiracy of murder, first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment with a car. She will have a trial in October this year.

Robertson’s attorney could be immediately reached for comment.