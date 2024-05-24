Edgewood Jr./Sr. High holds graduation ceremony for Class of 2024

Merritt Island's Edgewood Jr./Sr. High Class of 2024 received diplomas during a commencement ceremony Thursday night.

Here's the remaining schedule of graduations:

Friday, May 24:

Viera High School and Cocoa High School will honor their graduating class.

Saturday, May 25:

Wrapping up the week with the only morning graduation ceremony is Palm Bay Magnet High School.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Edgewood Jr./Sr. High holds graduation ceremony for Class of 2024