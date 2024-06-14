Eden Rhea: Two men arrested after a shooting

Jun. 14—Previous

PORTSMOUTH- Scioto County Sheriff, David Thoroughman, stated that on Wednesday, June 12th, the 911 communication center received several 911 calls of a possible domestic situation on Dutch Ridge Road in Portsmouth.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that at 11:31pm a female called 911 stating that her father had just shot her husband. Deputies and emergency medical services arrived at this location to find a male victim that had been shot. The male was transported by helicopter to Saint Mary's Hospital in West Virginia. He remains in critical condition.

Detectives responded to the crime scene on Dutch Ridge to begin their investigation. Several people at this location were detained and interviewed. Detectives learned that the victim had been shot twice by two individuals who used different firearms. The investigation led to two males being arrested without incident.

Arrested were Michael Ray Collins, age 70, of Portsmouth and Raymond Ryan Ross, age 45, of Portsmouth. Both men were charged with one count of Felonious Assault, a felony of the 2nd degree. Both men appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court and were given a bond of $20,000 each.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that this is still an ongoing investigation that will result in more charges being presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury on a later date. Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel @ 740-351-1091