Eddy County Republican voters firmly lean in favor of Trump, Herrell

Eddy County voters could play a pivotal role in electing state leaders in the November General Election based on data from the June 4 Primary.

In Eddy County, which leans Republican, 26% of the 27,328 persons eligible to vote cast ballots in the Primary Election. Republicans showed strong support for presidential candidate Donald Trump with 91 percent of the vote. Former U.S. House Representative Yvette Harrell also found favor among Eddy County Republicans, according to data from the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office, for New Mexico's Second Congressional District.

More: Philip Troost apparent winner by 60 votes in County Commission District 3 GOP Primary

An analysis of the average number of votes cast in the Primary show the number of Eddy County voters who voted for Trump exceeded the average of overall votes in New Mexico's two most populous counties. In Doña Ana County, which includes Las Cruces, 83% of Republicans voted for Trump and Bernalillo, which includes Albuquerque, had 77% of Republicans also selecting him on their ballot.

Democrats are in the majority in New Mexico's larger counties as support was shown for President Joe Biden where he received 85% of Las Cruces Democrat votes and 84% of Albuquerque area Democrats votes, according to data from the Secretary of State.

Just 69% of Eddy County's Democrats voted for Biden in the Primary.

More: Republicans led Democrats in early, absentee voting in Eddy, Lincoln and Otero counties

At the County level, just one Democrat was on the ballot. District 5 Eddy County Board of County Commissioner Sarah Cordova was unopposed in the Primary.

New Mexico Republicans are looking to return Harrell to Washington, D.C. in the November General Election. She was unopposed in the Republican Primary, where 3,428 Eddy County Republicans, 4,120 Doña Ana Republicans and 3,523 Bernalillo County Republicans voted for her.

Incumbent Democrat for the Second District Vasquez, who is also unopposed for his party's nomination, earned 8,283 Democratic votes in Bernalillo County and 9,207 Democrats voted for him in his native Doña Ana County. Vasquez garnered 840 Democratic votes in Eddy County, according to data from the Secretary of State.

Amelia C. Scott, poll worker, checks a name during the June 4, 2024 Primary Election at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Carlsbad.

The state's two major parties weigh in on voter participation

“The voter turnout was low for both parties during this primary,” said Steve Pearce, New Mexico Republican Party chairman. “This was due to the lack of strongly contested races at the federal level."

More: Volpato concedes Primary Election to incumbent Cathrynn Brown for House District 55

Pearce said enthusiasm was high in Eddy County for U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump and U.S. Senate candidate Nella Domenici and other GOP candidates on the down-ballot.

Daniel Garcia, spokesperson for New Mexico’s Democratic Party, said New Mexico Republicans have candidates that are not exciting to voters.

“Yet again, the Republican Party is running lackluster candidates too extreme for everyday New Mexicans,” he said.

Pearce said low voter turnout during Tuesday's Primary is not a good indicator for the Nov. 5 General Election.

“The last time we saw this level of voter turnout was in the 2014 Primary, and that year, New Mexico re-elected (Republican) Gov. (Susana) Martinez,” he said.

Pearce said the General Election looked competitive for Republicans as Americans express concern about inflation, crime and issues at the U.S.-Mexico border.

More: Carlsbad goes to the polls for the June 4 Primary Election

Garcia said New Mexico Republicans are facing a test heading into November.

“Especially with a convicted criminal at the top (Donald Trump) of their ticket, are certainly going to face challenges organizing and getting out the vote if their primary voter turnout is any indication,” he said.

Mike Smith can be reached at 575-628-5546 or by email at MSmith@currentargus.com.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: 26% of Eddy County voters participated in the Primary Election