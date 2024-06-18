Eddy County offering aid to Ruidoso residents displaced by South Fork Fire

Several Eddy County and Carlsbad-area organizations extended help to those impacted by the South Fork and Salt fires burning in the Ruidoso area.

The Village of Ruidoso was ordered to evacuate Monday night, and on Tuesday the fire reportedly grew to more than 20,000 acres, destroying more than 500 structures in its wake. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a State of Emergency for the Ruidoso area, deploying the National Guard and New Mexico State Police to aid in recovery efforts.

On Monday, the Eddy County Fair Board announced that it was opening the Eddy County Fairgrounds on South 13th Street to anyone fleeing the fires. The fairgrounds are open to livestock and RVs, with horse stalls, RV spaces and more than 100 livestock pens available.

The fairgrounds gates have been opened, and contact numbers include:

• Horses/Cattle: 575-308-2367

• Small Animals: 575-513-0479

• RVs: 575-513-9139

The City of Carlsbad and Eddy County Emergency Management said Monday the two agencies were working together closely to aid as needed, potentially sending personnel to the Ruidoso area to assist with evacuations.

The Eddy County Sheriff’s Posse, located at 1601 E. Green St. in Carlsbad said in a Monday Facebook post that evacuees could store horses at the arena for free until the fire danger passed. Anyone needing this service was asked to contact Ron Easterling at 575-499-3260 to be advised on stall assignments.

The Sheriff’s Posse also began taking hay donations on Tuesday for transport to Roswell for livestock being held there. Those in need were asked to call 575-706-1970.

Oasis Church at 802 S. Main St. said its property was available to those in need of temporary shelter amid the fire in Ruidoso. Those in need of the property were asked to call 575-887-1212, extension 5 or email andy@oasiscarlsbad.com.

The Church of Nazarene at 2401 W. Church Street in Carlsbad also opened its property to those displaced, asking evacuees to call at 575-885-8198 or 806-679-2242 after business hours.

Artesia sites also helping evacuees

The Artesia Recreation Center, 612 N. Eighth St., is open to evacuees and can be reached at 575-746-9009. Pecos Inn, 2209 W. Main St., is currently offering a discounted rate for evacuees and can be contacted at 575-748-3324.

For those wishing to donate items, such as clothing, water, non-perishable food items, hygiene supplies, blankets, pillows, towels, pet supplies, sleeping bags, air mattresses, or books, games, puzzles and activities for children, two local drop-off options are currently available:

• KSVP Radio Office: 317 W. Quay Ave.

• Faith Baptist Church: 401 S. 20th St.

• Feelsgood Tattoo, in coordination with West Main Baptist Church: 604 S. 13th St.

Artesia's veterinary clinics -- Artesia Animal Clinic at 110 W. Mahone Drive and Critter Care Center at 609 W. Richardson Ave. -- are also open to those in need of emergency animal services. Artesia Animal Clinic is capable of servicing livestock and large animals.

The Ruidoso Animal Clinic was safely evacuated as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and referred pet and livestock owners to the Artesia facilities. Artesia Animal Clinic can be reached at 575-748-2042 and Critter Care at 575-736-8888.

Artesia General Hospital announced via Facebook that it stands ready to help as needed. The hospital, 702 N. 13th St., can be reached at 575-748-3333.

The Lincoln National Forest announced Wednesday morning that, while it appreciates the public's desire to donate food and other items to fire crews working the blazes, firefighters are well provided for. Residents are asked not to attempt to enter the fire area with donations for safety reasons.

