Eddy County mulls future of shuttered Otis Gymnasium

Eddy County delayed plans on the future of the Otis Gym as it considers demolishing and rebuilding the facility for $3.2 million. A report from Eddy County said renovating the gym would cost $4.5 million.

Eddy County Commissioners tabled any official action on gymnasium located south of Carlsbad at 2513 Smedley Road during a June 4 regular meeting, as they considered renovating or rebuilding the site.

In a memorandum to commissioners Jason Burns, Eddy County public works projects director, said the County prepared a facilities assessment of the gym in 2018. Commissioners voted to “decommission” the facility in 2019, Burns wrote in the memorandum. Burns said a second appraisal five years later was supportive of demolishing and rebuilding the gym.

More: Eddy County Commissioner Carlson calls for public input on cannabis ordinance

In February commissioners agreed to demolish the gym. Two months later, county lawmakers asked for a presentation on the current condition of the building, read Burns’ memorandum.

Burns makes case regarding Otis Gym

“County personnel have prepared a presentation for the County Commission consideration, discussion and direction regarding the Otis Gym facility, Burns wrote in the memorandum.

The report confirmed the gym has asbestos, lead based paint and mold was observed in some restrooms. The report also cited needs for a new roof, which would cost the county $500,000. Electrical, heating and cooling were not up to code and there was structural damage.

The Otis Gym was locked up on June 10, 2024. Eddy County officials are scheduled to tour the building on June 14, 2024 as its fate could be decided after the tour.

The 2018 facility evaluation stated the building was in "fair to poor" condition with interior failures and Eddy County would need to spend $681,800 for repairs. That number more than tripled in the 2023 estimate to $3.7 million, then increased again to $4.5 million in the report presented to commissioner June 4.

Burns argued a complete rebuild would save $1.3 million, based on the most recent estimate.

More: Carlsbad voters approve $300 million GO school bond

Burns' report presented four options for Eddy County:

Tearing down the current building and erecting a new one would cost $3.2 million

Renovate the existing facility would cost $4.5 million addressing concerns from the two previous reports.

Demolishing the building only would cost $200,000.

Leaving the building as is for sentimental and historical purposes.

“(A) new facility (depending on usage) would require additional County personnel to manage and operate,” read the presentation to the commission.

Commissioners debated on the building’s possible fate during the June 4 meeting.

Brand new District 3 Eddy County Commissioner Fred Beard gets sworn in by Fifth Judicial District Judge Jane Shuler-Gray on Jan. 5, 2020.

District 3 Commissioner Fred Beard said the Otis Gym was historic and action was needed.

“I think if it was restored and opened up, it might come back,” he said.

District 5 Commissioner Sarah Cordova suggested the tour and commissioners agreed.

At 9 a.m. Friday, the tour is set after commissioners approve the results from the June 4 Primary Election.

More: A look at key first-round games in the New Mexico state high school basketball tournament

A history lesson on the Otis Gym

Jameson Lucas, secretary of the Southeast New Mexico Historical society Board of Directors, said construction started in 1947 and the gym was first used in January 1948.

“The first basketball tournament was a four game round robin hosted by the Eddy County Rural School Athletic Association on Friday, January 30, 1948. Teams from Malaga, Loving, Cottonwood, Lakewood, and Otis participated,” he said.

Lucas said heavy winds blew the roof of the gym nearly three months after it opened.

More: $850K stolen from Otis Water Association

“At this time, it was discovered that the plans for the $31,600 Otis Gym were not drawn by a registered architect, as per 1947 State Law that required any state building costing more than $5,000 to be drawn by a registered New Mexico resident architect,” he said.

Since 1948, he said the gym hosted countless sporting events, community meetings, fairs, parties and hosted a roller skating rink.

“In 1985, national licensed soccer coach Jorge Valenzuela brought indoor soccer to Eddy County for the first time when he began hosting an indoor soccer program in the Otis Gym,” Lucas said.

Mike Smith can be reached at 575-628-5546 or by email at MSmith@currentargus.com

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Eddy County looks at future of shuttered and damaged Otis Gym