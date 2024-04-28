Eddy Awards winners to be honored May 9

Apr. 28—The Ironton Child Welfare Club has announced the winners of the 2024 Eddy Awards.

The Eddy Test is given to the top 25 percent of the sixth grade students from Ironton Middle School and St. Lawrence Catholic School.

According to the club, 27 students qualified to take the test this year, which was administered on February 29 at Ironton Middle school.

The Eddy test is the club's longest continuous project, it was established 64 years ago to identify students who attain superior academic achievement in the sixth grade.

The 2024 honorees from their respective schools are as follows: Ironton Middle School: Trace Fraley, son of Daniel and Shana Fraley; Quinn Holtzapfel, daughter of Bobby Holtzapfel and Sandra Walizer; Regina Kelley, daughter of Justin and Brooklyn Kelley; David Leith, son of Dr. Joseph and Tara Leith; Ellen Rudmann, daughter of Jim and Beth Rudmann; Olive Simmons, daughter of Cory and Sarah Simmons and Jasmin Ward, daughter of Melvin and Heather Ward.

Students from St. Lawrence Catholic School are: Cohan Dressel, son of Joe and Sarah Dressel; Tray Erlenwein, son of Nick and Natalie Erlenwein and Ella VanHoose, daughter of Trey and Ally VanHoose.

The award recipients, along with their parents, will be honored and recognized in a ceremony hosted by the Ironton Child Welfare Club at the Ohio University Rotunda on May 9.