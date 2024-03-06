EDDIE SEAGLE: March suggestions in the landscape

Mar. 6—"My favorite weather is bird chirping weather." Terri Guillemets. "Spring unlocks the flowers to paint the laughing soil." Bishop Reginald Heber. "Spring makes its own statement, so loud and clear that the gardener seems to be only one of the instruments, not the composer." Geoffrey B. Charlesworth. "Some old-fashioned things like fresh air and sunshine are hard to beat." Laura Ingalls Wilder. "Don't wait for someone to bring you flowers. Plant your own garden and decorate your own soul." Luther Burbank. "Is the spring coming?' he said. 'What is it like?'...'It is the sun shining on the rain and the rain falling on the sunshine...'" Frances Hodgson Burnett.

Spring is fast approaching (Mar 19) and Easter isn't far behind (Mar 31). Any seasonal cold weather will not totally exit until after Easter which is the first Sunday after the first full moon after spring equinox (first day of spring). Some suggestions to consider as you continue your landscape activities this month include:

Bedding plants: Make your selections of annuals and perennials wisely. Carefully read the label for planting directions, culture and exposure. Also, color and size will affect your choices. Transplant your bedding plants after Easter (to insure more accommodating weather conditions). After transplanting, cut existing flowers from plants to insure better nutrient absorption for vegetative growth and healthier plants. The next batch of flowers will be more attractive with magnificent curb appeal.

Citrus: Wait until the last frost is passed before planting any citrus trees. If you have made your purchases, acclimate these plants in your carport or garage for cold protection until their planting time arrives. Also, after all 30's weather has passed, remove any dead limbs that were killed during the cold weather of winter.

Ground covers: These are perfect plants to introduce in areas especially where lawn grass is difficult to establish and maintain. Be aware of the needs and rate of growth of your choices. Some ground covers should be used only in large areas due to their fast rate of growth. Again, read the label for specific information, especially sun/shade requirements. Also, be reminded that some groundcovers can harbor snakes, rodents and other varmints. Do not use invasive ground covers.

Herbs: Select those you wish to grow from such plants as basil, dill, catnip, chamomile, chives, mints, oregano, parsley, rosemary, sage, sweet fennel, sweet marjoram, thyme, among others. Use of these plants in the landscape should be based upon available space, companion planting or social distancing, site conditions and personal preference.

Knockout roses: If you haven't already done so, it is safe to cut back your knock out roses to about 12 inches in height with limited canes for new growth. Following pruning, apply a knockout rose fertilizer at the rate designated on the label.

These fertilizers will contain approximately 3% nitrogen, 4% phosphate, 3% potash, 9% calcium, 0.5% magnesium, 1% sulfur and perhaps colony forming units of bacteria, endomycorrhizae, ectomycorrhizae, and archaea.

Labels: As you frequent the local garden centers, always read the labels on plants, fertilizers and pesticides before you purchase. This strategy will help keep you better informed on various gardening items, as well as help you make wiser purchases.

Sago palms: Be aware that this plant is deadly to dogs. Its dried nut-like seed contains toxins which causes liver and kidney failure in your pet. There is no antidote for these toxins, thus medications to flush them from the liver is the only alternative with only a 50% survival rate at best.

Spring cleaning: It's time to toss out the old and bring in the new. Time to refresh your landscapes and give them a renewed sense of existence and curb appeal. Time to remove dead limbs and prune certain plants. Time to replenish mulches and pressure wash your homes. Time to clean out your birdhouses and feeders. Wildflowers: Wildflowers for the sun or shade include flame azalea, wild columbine, violet dogtooth, hepatica, great lobelia, and wild blue phlox. Wildflowers for the sun include Aaron's rod, birdfoot violet, bluets, butterfly weed, evening primrose, fire pink, southern harebell, pitcher plant, Queen Anne's lace, shooting star, smartweed, turkscap lily, stiff verbena, yellow-eyed grass, among others.

Wildflowers for the shade include trailing arbutus, white baneberry, beardtongue, bugbane, Cardinal flower, fairybells, fairy wand, foamflower, galax, false goatsbeard, crested dwarf iris, lady's slipper, Oconee bells, yellow fringed orchid, snowy orchid, fringed phacelia, spiderwort, Solomon's seal, toadshade, Greek valerian, green wake-robin, wild ginger, wintergreen, among others.

Several wildflower seed mixes are available for the southeast (with some up to 26 species included), as well as a native wildflower seed mixes (17 species including scarlet sage, blazing star, spiderwart, among others), a dry area wildflower mix with 25 different species, an all annual wildflower seed mix, a deer-resistant wildflower mix, a butterfly-hummingbird wildflower seed mix, and many others.

One common mix for Georgia includes white yarrow, cornflower, partridge pea, lanceleaf coreopsis, plains coreopsis, larkspur, California poppy, annual gaillardia, baby blue eyes, corn poppy, blackeyed susan, blue salvia, and crimson clover.

Always think native and sustainable plants in the landscape and give them higher selection priority than exotic and naturalized plants. And, remember that one gardener's weed is another gardener's flower; just be aware of the level of negativity and invasiveness of certain plants and refrain from using them in the landscape.

Landscaping is a matter of personal choices. However, such choices should be made based upon plant knowledge and awareness, as well as understanding sustainability, invasiveness, and design. Learn what to use and what not to use. Talk to your specialists, garden club friends, and master gardeners about possibilities. Welcome Spring and Happy March gardening!

