Ed Sheeran wants to make an 8 Mile-style biopic

As far as biography films go, Eminem's 8 Mile sets the bar pretty high. Someone who was clearly inspired by the gritty Detroit-based rap battle drama was a certain Ed Sheeran, who wants to make his own life-story picture.

"I want to have an 8 Mile moment but 8 Mile meets Notting Hill," Sheeran said in an interview with Q. "Not gritty like Detroit but, like, Ipswich.

"I've got loads of songs about Ipswich that haven't come out so I could make a soundtrack."

Just a couple of months ago, Ed was teasing similar desires to get into the world of movies.

"I really want to make a film that I do the soundtrack for and star in – that's my next thing. I look at a film like Notting Hill and I think that's like a brilliant benchmark, or Once. So if you were to mix Notting Hill with Once, I would say that would be a good start.

"I don't think I will do an album as a soundtrack, but I will definitely put together a soundtrack with a bunch of my songs on it, but I don't think it will be an album," he explained.

So, 8 Mile + Ipswich + Notting Hill + Once? Now THAT is an interesting combination that we would love to see more of. Someone phone Rupert Grint!

