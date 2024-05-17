Ed Bielarski among five appointed by DeSantis to new GRU Authority board

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed five people to the Gainesville Regional Utilities Authority board Thursday afternoon following the resignation of all five former members.

The resignations were submitted in March after a lawsuit filed by a local citizen group, Gainesville Residents United. The lawsuit questions the eligibility of the authority members and the process through which the governor’s office appointed them. The Gainesville Sun first reported that members did not live inside city limits as required and that one member never applied within the required timeframe.

DeSantis has notably appointed Ed Bielarski, the former general manager of GRU who was fired in 2022 by the Gainesville City Commission before attempting a failed bid for mayor. While he accomplished some major projects during his tenure, including the controversial purchase of the biomass plant, commissioners believed that he fell short on other larger initiatives, including a solar project, a contract to provide the University of Florida with power and a partnership with Florida Power & Light.

Bielarski is arguably the most qualified to be appointed to the board given his robust background in utilities.

Ed Bielarski, former general manager of Gainesville Regional Utilities, was named to the GRU Authority board Thursday by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The governor reappointed the chair of the authority, Craig Carter, a Gainesville resident. Carter is a local Realtor and sales associate at Coldwell Banker Commercial M.M. Parrish Realtors. He previously served as a commissioner for Gainesville, before losing to David Arreola in 2017. He has remained active in the community and also is vice chair of the Gainesville Regional Airport Authority and a member of the Gainesville Rotary Club.

Eric Lawson also was reappointed to his position on the authority. Lawson is the chief executive officer of HCA North Florida Regional Hospital. He was previously the chief financial officer for HCA Tristar and has a bachelor's degree in accounting from Tennessee Technological University.

The fourth member appointed to the board is Robert “Chip” Skinner. Skinner is the former spokesperson for the city of Gainesville and is currently a coach and volunteer for Alachua County Public Schools.

The final appointee, David Haslam, is the owner of Campus Scooters of Gainesville and a veteran.

Despite the appointments, the authority may not even exist after the November election.

On Thursday, the Gainesville City Commission voted unanimously to move forward with a ballot measure that would allow citizens to decide whether to keep the article of the city’s charter that created the authority.

Many critics of the bill have called it undemocratic since voters previously rejected the 2018 referendum that called for a board. A similar 2017 bill from Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, also was previously vetoed by then-Gov. Rick Scott.

The commissioners will cast one more vote before the initiative is officially added to the ballot.

