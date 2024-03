Mar. 7—Ector County will be hosting a job fair today from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Ector County Coliseum, Building A.

The job fair will allow potential applicants to visit with various Ector County departments about current job opportunities and applications will be available to fill out on-site.

Ector County offers competitive pay, excellent benefits, free life insurance, a free employee-only healthcare clinic, and the best matching retirement rate in Texas.