Ector County Felony Dispositions: May 31, 2024
May 31—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.
James Castillo. Aggravated assault. Dismissed at request of complainant.
Alfredo Cortez Jr. Possession of a controlled substance. Dismissed.
Tania Harris. Injury to a child/elderly person/disabled person. Pleaded guilty. Four years deferred adjudication. 240 hours community service.
Alec Kirkland. Aggravated robbery. Pleaded guilty. Ten years Texas Department of Corrections.
Eric Lopez. Sexual assault of a child. Pleaded guilty. Ten years deferred adjudication. 600 hours community service. Must register as sex offender.
Angela Lucke. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. 10 years probation. 600 hours community service.
Juan Carlos Lujan. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pleaded guilty. Three years deferred adjudication. 180 hours community service.
Orlando Sanchez Jr. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Three years Texas Department of Corrections.