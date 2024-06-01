Ector County Felony Dispositions: May 31, 2024

TechCrunch

Over the past eight years, famed vehicle designer Henrik Fisker suggested his electric vehicle startup would deliver on all of these promises. Instead, Fisker Inc. is on the brink of bankruptcy after having delivered just a few thousand electric Ocean SUVs. As the company grasps for an improbable rescue, employees who spoke to TechCrunch say the blame largely rests on the shoulders of two people: the husband-and-wife team whose name is on the hood.