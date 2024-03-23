Ector County Felony Dispositions: March 22, 2024

Mar. 22—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Shyhanna Faber. Burglary of a habitation. Theft of property $30,000-$150,000. Pleaded guilty. Five years deferred adjudication. 300 hours community service.

Heath Fisher. Burglary of a habitation. Pleaded guilty. Eight years probation. 480 hours community service.

Saul Melendez. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Five years Texas Department of Corrections.

Isabel Nunez. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pleaded guilty. Five years deferred adjudication. 300 hours community service.