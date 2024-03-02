Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: March 1, 2024

Mar. 1—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Jesus Bonilla. Three counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Five years deferred adjudication. 300 hours community service.

Nathaniel Xavier Flores. Two counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Five years deferred adjudication. 300 hours community service.

The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Alex Ryan Brackman. 2005 Chevrolet Silverado.

Ruben Luis Martinez. Online solicitation of a minor/sexual conduct.

Octavio Mejia. Sexual assault of a child.

Mireya Porras. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Camron Sawyer. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.