Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: March 8, 2024

Odessa American, Texas
Mar. 8—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

David Paredes Gonzales. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Guilty plea. 8 years Texas Department of Corrections.

Mark Anthony Santiesteban. Assault Intentionally/Reckless impeding breathing/circulation. Guilty plea. Two years Texas Department of Corrections.

Clarence Lovett Watson. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jury conviction. 50 years Texas Department of Corrections.

The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Marques Moses. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Mireya Martinez Porras. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Dariana Toscano. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Amador Rodriguez. Robbery.

Jesse G. Vasquez. Intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle.

Kendra Wilson. Theft of Property greater than $300,000.

Taylor Elizabeth Woods. Aggravated robbery.