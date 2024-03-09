Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: March 8, 2024
Mar. 8—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.
David Paredes Gonzales. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Guilty plea. 8 years Texas Department of Corrections.
Mark Anthony Santiesteban. Assault Intentionally/Reckless impeding breathing/circulation. Guilty plea. Two years Texas Department of Corrections.
Clarence Lovett Watson. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jury conviction. 50 years Texas Department of Corrections.
The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.
Marques Moses. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.
Mireya Martinez Porras. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Dariana Toscano. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Amador Rodriguez. Robbery.
Jesse G. Vasquez. Intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle.
Kendra Wilson. Theft of Property greater than $300,000.
Taylor Elizabeth Woods. Aggravated robbery.