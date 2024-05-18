Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: May 17, 2024

May 17—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Savon Beane. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Three counts. Two years Texas Department of Corrections.

William Diaz. Lesser included offense of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Six years Texas Department of Corrections.

Michael Duran. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pleaded guilty. Four years Texas Department of Corrections.

Kody Hendrix. Lesser included offense of possession of a controlled substance. Four years Texas Department of Corrections.

Isaac Mancha. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pleaded guilty. Five years deferred adjudication. 300 hours community service.

Benjamin Munoz. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Three years deferred adjudication. 180 hours community service.

Claudia Perez. Aggravated robbery. Dismissed.

Amy Reyes. Lesser included offense of possession of a controlled substance Pleaded guilty. Five years probation. 300 hours community service.

Christopher Smith. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pleaded guilty. Two years deferred adjudication.

The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Trever Anderson. Indecency with a child/sexual contact.

Nicholas Cain. Burglary of a habitation.

Oscar Dempsey. Assault on a peace officer.

William Dunivan. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Journey Dunn. Aggravated robbery.

Trey Gardenhire. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jorge Gardea. Robbery.

Kenneth Landerth. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts.

Delonte Lewis Vargas Perdue. Aggravated robbery.

Joel Shorter Jr. Aggravated robbery.

Gregary Webster. Aggravated robbery.