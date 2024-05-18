Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: May 17, 2024
May 17—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.
Savon Beane. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Three counts. Two years Texas Department of Corrections.
William Diaz. Lesser included offense of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Six years Texas Department of Corrections.
Michael Duran. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pleaded guilty. Four years Texas Department of Corrections.
Kody Hendrix. Lesser included offense of possession of a controlled substance. Four years Texas Department of Corrections.
Isaac Mancha. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pleaded guilty. Five years deferred adjudication. 300 hours community service.
Benjamin Munoz. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Three years deferred adjudication. 180 hours community service.
Claudia Perez. Aggravated robbery. Dismissed.
Amy Reyes. Lesser included offense of possession of a controlled substance Pleaded guilty. Five years probation. 300 hours community service.
Christopher Smith. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pleaded guilty. Two years deferred adjudication.
The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.
Trever Anderson. Indecency with a child/sexual contact.
Nicholas Cain. Burglary of a habitation.
Oscar Dempsey. Assault on a peace officer.
William Dunivan. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.
Journey Dunn. Aggravated robbery.
Trey Gardenhire. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jorge Gardea. Robbery.
Kenneth Landerth. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts.
Delonte Lewis Vargas Perdue. Aggravated robbery.
Joel Shorter Jr. Aggravated robbery.
Gregary Webster. Aggravated robbery.