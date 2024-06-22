Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: June 21, 2024

Jun. 21—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

James Castillo. Aggravated assault. Dismissed at request of complainant.

Alfredo Cortez Jr. Possession of a controlled substance. Dismissed.

Jennifer Delgadillo. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Two years Texas Department of Corrections.

Journey Dunn. Aggravated robbery. Pleaded guilty. 10 years deferred adjudication. 600 hours community service.

Tania Harris. Injury to a child/elderly person/disabled person. Pleaded guilty. Four years deferred adjudication. 240 hours community service.

Arturo Hipolito Jr. Burglary of a habitation. Pleaded guilty. Five years Texas Department of Corrections.

Alec Kirkland. Aggravated robbery. Pleaded guilty. Ten years Texas Department of Corrections.

Eric Lopez. Sexual assault of a child. Pleaded guilty. Ten years deferred adjudication. 600 hours community service. Must register as sex offender.

Angela Lucke. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. 10 years probation. 600 hours community service.

Juan Carlos Lujan. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pleaded guilty. Three years deferred adjudication. 180 hours community service.

Alejandro Martinez. Aggravated sexual assault of a child. Two counts. Dismissed. Indecency with a child sexual contact. Two counts. Pleaded guilty. 10 years Texas Department of Corrections.

Jericha Martinez. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to burglary of a habitation. Four years Texas Department of Corrections.

William McCafferty. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury. Two years probation. 30 hours community service.

Kaitlyn McKibben. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. 10 years suspended sentence. Probation. 600 hours community service.

Maria Nava. Aggravated robbery. Pleaded guilty. Four years deferred adjudication. 240 hours community service.

Jeremy Pinedo. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Abandonment/endangerment of a child. Pleaded guilty. 4 years deferred adjudication. 240 hours community service.

Orlando Reyes. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Unlawful possession of firearm by a felon. Pleaded guilty. 10 years Texas Department of Corrections.

Jose Luis Rodriguez. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Five years deferred adjudication. 300 hours community service.

Juan Salinas. Pleaded guilty to Lesser included offense of possession of a controlled substance. 10 years suspended sentence. Five years probation. 300 hours community service.

Orlando Sanchez Jr. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Three years Texas Department of Corrections.

Terrial Dewayne Stancill. Assault of a peace officer. Pleaded guilty. Three years Texas Department of Corrections.

Cymon Toney. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. 10 years Texas Department of Corrections.

Charles Whittington. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to deadly conduct. Credit time served. 130 days.

Yhai Woodard. Aggravated assault deadly weapon. Pleaded guilty. Four years deferred adjudication. 240 hours community service.

The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Domingo Celestino Hernandez. Sexual assault.

Tony Detmetrus Stewart. Aggravated robbery.