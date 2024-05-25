Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: May 24, 2024

May 24—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Louis Banuelas. Aggravated sexual assault of a child. Dismissed. Witnesses refused to cooperate with prosecution.

Coleton Bizzell. Aggravated robbery. Conviction by court. 30 years Texas Department of Corrections.

Arthur Nickerson. Aggravated assault. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury. Credit for time served, 237 days.

The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Justin Levi Bell. Sexual assault of a child.

Jose Alberto Garcia. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Miguel Angel Hernandez. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Mariah Lynn Mendez. Aggravated robbery.