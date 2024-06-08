Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: June 7, 2024

Jun. 7—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Jennifer Delgadillo. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Two years Texas Department of Corrections.

Journey Dunn. Aggravated robbery. Pleaded guilty. 10 years deferred adjudication. 600 hours community service.

Arturo Hipolito Jr. Burglary of a habitation. Pleaded guilty. Five years Texas Department of Corrections.

Alejandro Martinez. Aggravated sexual assault of a child. Two counts. Dismissed. Indecency with a child sexual contact. Two counts. Pleaded guilty. 10 years Texas Department of Corrections.

Jericha Martinez. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to burglary of a habitation. Four years Texas Department of Corrections.

William McCafferty. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury. Two years probation. 30 hours community service.

Kaitlyn McKibben. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. 10 years suspended sentence. Probation. 600 hours community service.

Maria Nava. Aggravated robbery. Pleaded guilty. Four years deferred adjudication. 240 hours community service.

Orlando Reyes. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Unlawful possession of firearm by a felon. Pleaded guilty. 10 years Texas Department of Corrections.

Jose Luis Rodriguez. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Five years deferred adjudication. 300 hours community service.

Juan Salinas. Pleaded guilty to Lesser included offense of possession of a controlled substance. 10 years suspended sentence. Five years probation. 300 hours community service.

Cymon Toney. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. 10 years Texas Department of Corrections.

The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Tony Detmetrus Stewart. Aggravated robbery.