Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: May 3, 2024

May 3—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Carl Akin. Pleaded guilty. Lesser included offense if indecency with a child/sexual contact. Three counts. Five years Texas Department of Corrections. Credit 952 jails in jail.

Tausha Black. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Can't find complaining witness.

Alfred Knight. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. 10 years Texas Department of Corrections.

Maria Azucena Ruiz Monreal. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed at the request of the complaining witness.

Nike Lee Johnson. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Convicted by jury of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Sentenced to 10 and 20 years in the Texas Department of Corrections.

Lillie Pherguson. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Victim is deceased.

Carissa Vargas. Pleaded guilty. Lesser included offense of possession of a controlled substance. Three years probation. 180 hours community service.

Tyski Wells. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Five years deferred adjudication. 300 hours community service.

The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

William Arnett. Arson.

Deijaqu Meekins. Burglary of a habitation with intentions of committing another felony.

Raymon Perez. Possession of a controlled substance.

Orlando Dario Ramirez Reyes. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Louis Hector Tavarez. Robbery.

According to Texas state laws, law enforcement officers are allowed to seize cash and property they believe are the ill-gotten gains of criminal activity. The following are recent civil forfeiture actions filed by the Ector County District Attorney's Office. Property owners are given the opportunity to disprove the cash and property are the result of illegal activities.

Omar Carrillo Munoz. Dorsey lowboy trailer.