Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: March 8, 2024

Mar. 15—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Rebecca Archuleta. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. 10 years suspended prison sentence. Five years probation. 300 hours community service.

Michael John Gilmore. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. Two years state jail.

David Amado Gonzales. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pleaded guilty. Two years Texas Department of Corrections.

Amador Rodriguez. Robbery. Two counts. Pleaded guilty. Six years Texas Department of Corrections.

Henry Valverde. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Seven years TDOC.

Omar Venegas. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pleaded guilty. Eight years TDOC.

The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Bronshayvia Benson. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Ike Brodnex. Aggravated robbery.

Gregory Brooks. Possession of a controlled substance.

Tamariana Clayton. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Three counts.

Willie Connally. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Christopher Glenn. Burglary of a habitation.

Rickey Gonzales. Possession of a controlled substance.

Matthew Hawkins. Aggravated robbery.

Joshua Jimenez. Assault on a peace officer.

Armando Leyva. Sexual assault of a child.

Eddie Medrano. Burglary of a habitation.

According to Texas state laws, law enforcement officers are allowed to seize cash and property they believe are the ill-gotten gains of criminal activity. The following are recent civil forfeiture actions filed by the Ector County District Attorney's Office. Property owners are given the opportunity to disprove the cash and property are the result of illegal activities.

Javier Rodriguez. $2,672

Chad David Young. $2,680.