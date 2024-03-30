Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: March 29, 2024

Mar. 29—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Christopher Bowlin. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pleaded guilty. Four years Texas Department of Corrections.

Sam Carter III. Aggravated robbery. Three counts. 15 years Texas Department of Corrections. Evading arrest with vehicle. Dismissed.

Robert Cassar. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pleaded guilty. Eight years deferred adjudication. 480 hours community service.

Shane Cohen. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to terrorist threat. 14 months state jail. Credit 750 days.

Shyhanna Faber. Burglary of a habitation. Theft of property $30,000-$150,000. Pleaded guilty. Five years deferred adjudication. 300 hours community service.

Heath Fisher. Burglary of a habitation. Pleaded guilty. Eight years probation. 480 hours community service.

Saul Melendez. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Five years Texas Department of Corrections.

Jesus Meza. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. 37 years Texas Department of Corrections.

Isabel Nunez. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pleaded guilty. Five years deferred adjudication. 300 hours community service.

Ebony Sanchez. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Two years deferred adjudication. 120 hours community service.

The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Efrain Baeza. Aggravated sexual assault of a child. Indecency with a child/sexual contact.

James Ryan Castillo. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Aggravated assault against public servant.

Michael Joe Estrada. Aggravated assault against public servant.

George Fino. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Cody Frazier. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Two counts.

Tiffanie Hall. Robbery.

Rodney Allen Lee. Theft of property greater than $300,000.

Mariano Macias. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Casey McBride. Possession of a controlled substance.

Alejandro Nunez. Burglary of a habitation.

Saul Pena. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Adrian Ramos. Violation of motor fuel tax requirements.

Amy Reyes. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Orlando Sanchez Jr. Possession of a controlled substance.

William Smedley. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Leo Vincent. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Keithan Williams. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Toronto Williams. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.