ECSU chancellor receives Friday Lifetime Achievement Award

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon has been honored with the William C. Friday Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award is presented by the University of North Carolina Association of Student Governments (UNC ASG). Dixon received her award during a UNC ASG luncheon on Friday.

“It is a great honor to receive this award that has been named for one of my higher educational heroes, Mr. William C. Friday,” Dixon said. “The work I have done and continue to do is because I believe in the future of each and every student, here at ECSU and every institution in the UNC System.”

The Friday award is usually bestowed on an administrator or faculty member who has been an advocate for students throughout their career.

Dixon is ECSU’s 12th chief executive officer and the university’s seventh chancellor. She was appointed interim chancellor on April 9, 2018 and was officially named chancellor in December of that year.

“Chancellor Dixon led ECSU back from the brink, making a significant impact on the student body by creating a student experience worth investing in and equipping the campus with the necessary resources to enhance the professional experience of past, present, and future Vikings,” said Dayana Garza, ECSU student leader, UNC ASG member, and nominator for the award.

Before becoming chancellor at ECSU, Dixon served in the UNC System in various capacities, including Vice president for academic and student affairs where she provided guidance and oversight to the Division of Academic and Student Affairs for the systems 17 institutions.

